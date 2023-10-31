Remote tools and people analytics to lead the future of work

The pandemic has changed workforce management and led to the rise of distributed workforce models. This model, characterized by its flexibility, diversity and support for remote work, is reshaping the future of work. It emphasizes collaboration more than mere collaboration and requires a people-first approach to understand the needs of the workforce in real time.

This model offers benefits such as better work-life balance, access to top talent, increased innovation and productivity, and 24/7 responsiveness. Companies like Atlassian, Canva, Salesforce, and Dell have successfully adopted this model. But do you know ‘how’? This blog will help you take a closer look at the future of work and choose the right essentials as you move from a traditional workforce model to a distributed workforce model.

So, what will the future of work look like in a distributed workforce model?

In the distributed workforce model, the company’s workforce is spread across different geographical locations. This is a flexible remote working model and includes employees who are working from home locations, public spaces, or co-working spaces and telecommuting or working in satellite offices alongside employees who work in a traditional office location. .

To move forward into the future of work, a data-driven approach is critical, encompassing remote tools and practices such as candidate assessment, training and development, employee engagement, people analytics, performance management, data security, and remote communication and collaboration. Companies can gain competitive advantage by adopting these changes.

John Maeda, CXO of Publicis Sapient (an American digital consulting company) has created ‘5 pillars of distributed workforce’ that best describe the essence of the distributed workforce model.

Remote work ≠ distributed work model

There is an interesting thing that often confuses people. Note that remote working is not the same as distributed working. Remote work is the act of working outside the office. In contrast, distributed work is more about adopting a new mindset of working in a group and getting work done by collaborating.

cooperation > cooperation

Distributed company involves bringing people together, especially with various collaboration tools where there is instant sharing, communication and feedback. This is different from collaboration, which means working remotely and helping when asked.

Change is always an emotional journey

Before making the transition to a distributed company and investing in remote tools, it’s best to understand the needs, capabilities, etc. of the workforce using a people-first approach.

Place-making forms the basis for action-making

When it comes to distributed work, a location is more of a ‘digital space’ than a traditional work setting where people go to an office – so employers should focus on building a stable base.

The future of distributed work looks bright

Now that virtual and physical realities are merging over time, such distributed remote work culture is shaping the future of work with its potential.

There are several workforce models that were proposed to accomplish

Ideal for Gen-Z and Millennials entering the new workforce.

Some people prefer to work from home, while others prefer an office setup. But one thing that every segment of the workforce has in common is their preference for flexibility – a key feature of the distributed workforce model.

Furthermore, by using the right people analytical tools, the model allows recruiters to select and filter young and culturally fit talent who are truly excited about the job role.

Better work-life balance.

A distributed work environment allows flexibility, which in turn enables employees to achieve excellent work-life balance. Employees get benefits like transfer due to personal commitments, transfer of spouse etc. without changing job. This helps them balance work and personal life without the need to choose between one and the other.

Working with the best talent.

Since distributed working breaks the restriction of hiring from only one geographic area, it increases the opportunity to hire better talent from a wide range of applicants. When companies prioritize quality over location, they have a highly skilled workforce.

Innovation and Productivity.

There are two main reasons why distributed work promotes innovation and productivity –

Freedom to choose between travel/remote work

Ability to hire from diverse backgrounds.

Freedom allows people to choose the work hours and physical location they feel most motivated to work in, and diversity brings unique ideas to the workplace – which adds to the overall value of a distributed company.

Be responsive 24/7

In globally distributed teams, where half the staff is working from one time zone and the other half from another time zone, this can be a significant benefit to the overall team. The team can remain responsive and available to clients and customers. This will reduce the workload on the team as employees will not have to work extra shifts, night hours, etc., as those shifts can be assigned to a different team member whose hours sync better with their time zone. Are.

The secret to the recipe for success for leading industries is a data-driven approach. Many top-tier companies have adopted workforce management advancements with people analytics. HRTech and data analytics are rapidly expanding their reach to reach future leaders from far and wide. In a 2018 survey (cipd dotco dotuk) 65% of companies employing people found it worth the investment and saw a surplus in productivity. The areas which Big Data Analytics is revolutionizing are:

Candidate Assessment: Remotely assessing applicants based on job position and level. The tools used for assessment can range from resume screens, competency profile analysis, skills assessments, technical skills checks, demographics, etc.

Training and development: Guiding new employees through online training sessions and developmental planning. The tools used for empowerment are AI-assisted personalized training sessions, gamified training programs, and virtual reality training sessions.

Employee Engagement: Keeping employees engaged in company culture. This can be achieved through social media connections, employee success celebrations, fostering unique culture, diversity and inclusion, flexible work arrangements, etc.

Workforce Analysis: This includes everything that pertains to the team and individual employees. Keeping records of all developments and activities is key to employee insight. This can be done through administration of online leadership assessments, identifying high potential, finding areas of improvement, employee surveys, etc.

Performance management: Tracking progress against clear organizational objectives. This means being aware of team and individual contributions to achieving workforce success. This can be done through a performance management system, regular employee appraisal, key performance indicators etc.

Data security: Encryption of organizational data and communications must be ensured when you adopt a data-driven approach to workforce management. Best practices for securing data in a collaborative work culture are to keep the team updated on various security measures, maintain strong passwords, and have a recovery plan in the worst case scenario.

Remote communication and collaboration: Connect with remote employees online with clarity of work responsibilities and status. Workforce connection and collaboration can be done through the right collaboration tools and platforms like Microsoft Teams, Notion, Slack, Google meet, etc.

conclusion:

In conclusion, the distributed workforce model provides companies with flexibility and competitive advantage. By implementing this model with the right tools, planning, and processes, organizations can adapt to the changing work landscape.

PMAPS, as a provider of future HR analytics, adapts to emerging HR demands by leveraging machine learning techniques and data-driven candidate assessments to help our clients make informed decisions. (Contact)

Pratishruti Mishra

Content Writer on PMaps

Pratishruti Mishra had great interest in writing since the age of 10. Young, professional Gen-Z writer now has 4+ years of experience in SEO content development. Pratishruti PMAPS is an equally enthusiastic psychology learner and research aspirant.

Source: readwrite.com