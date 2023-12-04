NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Product, End-User and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 The report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is expected to accelerate CAGR of 22.22% and enter incremental growth 1.73 billion US dollars During the forecast period. By region, the global remote patient monitoring market has been segmented North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW), North America will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period, Growing awareness about the benefits of remote patient monitoring solutions, increasing work pressure in healthcare facilities, increasing advancements in patient data collection technologies and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the regional market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities, new product launches, latest trends and post-pandemic recovery of the global market at the regional level. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2023-2027

The Remote Patient Monitoring market report includes information on recent developments of key products and key vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as the Freestyle LibreLink app and LibreView.

Advantech Company Limited: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as the Advantech POC 6 series

Boston Scientific Corp: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as the LATITUDE NXT patient management system.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: The company offers remote patient monitoring like the Infinity PiCCO SmartPod, and the Infinity M540.

Honeywell International Inc: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as the CARESCAPE ONE system.

The company offers remote patient monitoring such as the CARESCAPE ONE system. Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Napier Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron Corporation

OSI Systems Inc.

OSP Labs

market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as cost benefits of remote patient monitoring, emergence of digital health services and Healthcare 4.0, and the need for healthcare facilities in remote areas. However, the complexities associated with the deployment of smart healthcare solutions are hindering the growth of the market.

competitive analysis

The competitive landscape classifies companies based on various performance indicators. The factors considered include companies’ financial performance over the years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments and market share growth, etc. request a sample

market segmentation

By product The market is fragmented Vital signs and transplantable , The vital signs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented , The vital signs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By GeographyThe market is fragmented North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW), North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market in Japan by Product and End-User – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The patient monitoring equipment market share in Japan is expected to grow by US$366.62 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market growth pace will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%.

Laboratory Shaker Market by Product, Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: Laboratory shaker market is projected to grow CAGR of 7.09% The market size is projected to grow between 2022 and 2027 US$611.28 million.

What are the key data included in this Remote Patient Monitoring market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the remote patient monitoring market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of remote patient monitoring market size and its contribution to the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of Remote Patient Monitoring Market in North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW)

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of remote patient monitoring market vendors

