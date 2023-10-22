Reminiscing about that week: infant formula, gaming, and Ireland Inc. – The Currency

Almost 20 years ago, I went to meet Dylan Collins in a shabby office on Middle Abbey Street in Dublin 1.

Just a few months out of college, Collins was already on to his second business – he had already sold his college venture, a web-based texting company called Forest. The second business, Demonware, was developing software for Power games for the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

At the time, the company consisted of just Collins and his business partner Sean Blanchfield. However, I remember being amazed by the vision Collins had for both his business and the wider video games industry in Ireland.

By 2007, the company was reportedly sold to Activision for $17 million, a huge turnaround in such a short time in such a competitive industry. Collins has since founded, expanded, and sold several other businesses, most recently SuperAwesome, a kidtech platform that helps content creators such as film and television companies comply with emerging laws around children’s online privacy and advertising to minors. Helps.

However, the root cause of their success is the gaming industry. At the time, Collins believed that Ireland could become an international hub for game studios and developers.

In the years that followed, the sector has grown in both size and scope. After years of lobbying and maneuvering, the industry secured its own tax credit, which was based on Section 481 tax relief for the film and television industry.

By most metrics, the sector remains relatively small in Ireland. And, in recent times, there have been redundancies here in this area. However, it is vested in indigenous companies. It is an industry that wants to grow, expand and contribute economically.

Last week, I attended the GamerFest conference by Nexus, which was dedicated to the gaming industry in Ireland. Speakers such as video gaming veteran John Romero, Digit Games co-founder Richard Barnwell, and Wardux founder Nikki Lannon spoke eloquently about the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

This was an honest assessment of where the sector is in Ireland, and the potential barriers, particularly funding, that may hinder its ability to reach the next level.

However, the overall mood was optimistic. Given everything that is going on in the world currently, Ireland needs to support more sectors like gaming to develop a stronger indigenous economy.

Ireland’s current economic model of luring foreign direct investment through sympathetic tax policies is coming under increasing pressure. Ireland’s model is based on globalization and multilateralism. However, more and more countries are moving in a more xenophobic and protectionist direction.

The tech sector faces significant challenges while, in the coming months, new minimum corporation tax rates come into effect – although as renowned economist Gabriel Zucman points out in a major interview with Thomas yesterday, a number of such countries There remains a group that wants the new 15 percent rate to increase further.

We are already seeing the effects of this new global paradigm. Take last week, for example. Microsoft’s LinkedIn said it is cutting about 668 roles across its engineering, product, talent and finance teams, its second cut this year as fewer companies use the hiring platform and corporate social network. A small number of Irish workers will be affected.

Of greater concern is Nestlé’s decision to close its Wyeth Nutrition plant in Askeaton, Co. Limerick and the potential loss of 542 jobs. The Swiss group said it would likely cease operations at the plant in the first quarter of 2026, a decision related to falling demand for imported infant formula in China.

Thomas took an in-depth look at the decision last week, and it’s worth a read because it covers everything from dairy expansion to geopolitics and technology to tax. As Thomas outlined, changes in corporate and tax structures meant the plant’s operating margin fell from 50 percent in 2016 to 3.6 percent the following year and has remained in single-digit territory since then.

“From a central value-added hub, Escaton was transformed into a single manufacturing team in Nestlé’s global supply chain,” Thomas wrote. “During this period, its export markets became increasingly focused on China. Recently, its entire production has been shipped to Asia and Greater China, a Nestlé spokesperson told me.

“Yet, after encouraging infant formula imports 15 years ago to guarantee a safe supply and reassure its population, Chinese officials turned their attention to rebuilding their domestic industry. The policy has accelerated in recent years amid trade tensions with the West and under the nationalist government of President Xi Jinping.

This is the world Ireland is now operating in and it will require innovative thinking. In many areas, it will be about rediscovering and recalibrating what we are already good at. Ian Nelson, head of financial services at KPMG, told me last week how Ireland needs to build “IFSC 2.0” to remain at the top table of global finance.

The government is not unaware of all this. The business focus of Budget 2024 was more on indigenous businesses as opposed to MNCs. A new €250 million business plan was launched, a unique initiative that will benefit 130,000 small and medium businesses that are struggling with rising inflation and increased costs. A new angel investment scheme was also unveiled, offering investors a lower capital gains tax of 16 per cent on gains up to €3 million.

The Enterprise Investment and Incentive Scheme (EIIS) and the Keep Scheme for share options, two schemes notorious within Ireland’s start-up and scale-up community, are to be simplified and extended. These are things that the business lobby here has been demanding for years. Now, finally, they are being distributed.

The Irish economy is near a turning point. Multinational corporate tax receipts can no longer be taken for granted, and we need to develop new revenue streams. Like the gaming sector, we need to choose the areas in which we can win – and then support them.

This weekend, approximately 24 Irish start-ups and SMEs from a variety of industries gathered in Ballymaloe to improve their businesses with some of Ireland’s most established entrepreneurs as part of The Entrepreneur Experience. Jonathan profiled the 24 companies participating. We wish each of them well.

What do you do once you’ve built and successfully exited a global company? For Netwatch co-founder David Walsh, the answer was to do it again. At a recent event organized by Rockwell currencyThey offered advice on how to move on, how to sell, and how to start again.

As head of SEAI, William Walsh is tasked with taking the energy transition to some of Ireland’s hardest hit places: homes and SMEs. He discusses the challenges facing the fast-growing state agency with Stephen Kinsella – read or listen to the interview.

Sitting at 35,000 feet in seat 2A, Sinead O’Sullivan reflected on some of the reasons Ryanair is so successful, and why Professor Michael Porter still insists on including Ryanair in the strategy curriculum. “In a strange way when I sit on this flight and look around, I think we’re like a bus of Michael O’Leary disciples, arriving to spread the Ryanair gospel on behalf of our late CEO. Traveling far and wide. She writes, “He needs us as much as we need him.”

