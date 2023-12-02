Remington gun factory, which has been running for almost 200 years, is about to close.

ILION, N.Y. (AP) — A gun factory in upstate New York with a history dating back to the 19th century is set to close in March, according to a letter to the company’s union officials.

RemArms, the current version of Remington Arms, will close its facility in the Mohawk Valley village of Ilion around March 4, according to the letter sent Thursday. The letter said the company “did not reach this decision lightly,” according to the Utica Observer-Dispatch.

The plant currently employs about 270 workers, according to union officials.

An email seeking confirmation was sent to RemArms on Saturday.

Remington, the country’s oldest gun manufacturer, began making flintlock rifles in the region in 1816. The factory site in the village dates back to 1828, with many of the existing buildings constructed in the early 20th century.

Most recently, the company faced a temporary closure, bankruptcy and legal pressure over the Sandy Hook school massacre in Ilion. The current company no longer makes the Bushmaster AR-15 rifles that were used to kill 20 first-graders and six teachers in the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut in 2012.

Investors doing business as the Roundhill Group purchased the Remington-branded gun-making business, including operations in Ilion and Lenoir City, Tennessee, for $13 million. The owners announced plans to move the company’s headquarters to Georgia in 2021.

Union officials called this week’s news disappointing.

“Ilion’s workers enabled RemArms to rise from the ashes of the Remington Arms bankruptcy in 2020-21,” Cecil E. Roberts, international president of the United Mine Workers of America, said in a prepared statement. “Without these workers and their dedication to producing the best firearms in the world, this company would not exist.”

