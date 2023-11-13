Remembrance events were held across Wales on Sunday

The National Remembrance Service for Wales was held at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff

The National Remembrance Service for Wales is held at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff to commemorate those who lost their lives in the conflict.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was “equally relevant and poignant given the increase in violence in Israel and Gaza, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the continuation of other conflicts”.

Events have also been held in Anglesey, Ceredigion, Flintshire and Swansea.

King Charles is leading a national service of remembrance in London.

In Cardiff, contingents of the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy marched from City Hall to the National War Memorial in Alexandra Gardens, Cathays Park.

At 10:59 GMT, The Royal Welsh Regimental Band and a bugler from The Royal Welsh Corps of Drums played the Last Post, followed at 11:00 by a gun of 104 Regiment Royal Artillery, Newport, signaling the start of the two-by-two. Gave. One minute silence.

A service was held in Pontrhydfendigue, Ceredigion.

Mr Drakeford said: “We have members of the Jewish community and the Muslim community in Wales who have friends and family in the Middle East, for whom the events there are very real in their lives, and today is a day that brings that to the surface. And allows us all to consider how we as an international community can find a way to end that fight.”

Other annual parades and services of remembrance are taking place in Wrexham and Swansea city centres, Beaumaris on Anglesey, the Flint Cenotaph in Flintshire, the Cardigan Cenotaph in Ceredigion and Cwmbran Park in Torfaen.

A service was held overlooking the beach in Aberystwyth

The Newport Steadfast Band led a parade down the city’s High Street to the Cenotaph on Clarence Place, with the City of Newport Male Choir and Newport Borough Brass Band also taking part.

A service and wreath laying ceremony also took place at Quamcarn Memorial Park in the county of Caerphilly.

St John Ambulance Cadet Gardener Stevenson and veteran Brynmor Morgan attend National Service in Cardiff

Rhondda Valleys veteran Brynmor Morgan, who was in the RAF for 12 years, attended National Service in Cardiff.

He said, “I will never forget all my friends in the Army.”

“It’s important that people come together,” said Cadet Gardener Stevenson, 17, of St John Ambulance.

“I think youth participation here is quite widespread and it’s really amazing to see so many people here.”

Cardiff Council leader Hugh Thomas said: “Coming together as a capital city and as a nation for our annual Remembrance Service, we honor the memories of those who have given their lives in the service of their country “And we stand in solidarity with all those affected by the continuing realities of war and conflict to this day.”

The Royal British Legion’s area of ​​remembrance will be open at Cardiff Castle until 15 November.

