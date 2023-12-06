Remembering Jere Osgood, a quiet innovator who bent wood the way he wanted – Finewoodworking

Photo, left: Jonathan Binzen

When Jere Osgood died on October 10, we lost one of the great furniture makers of the last half century. Equally talented as a designer and a craftsman, Osgood was a tireless innovator, developing forms of furniture we had never seen and methods of construction we never dreamed of . His chairs, chests and desks pushed far beyond the boundaries of traditional forms and construction methods, yet the work remained firmly rooted in function, ergonomics and sound structure.

Born in 1936 and raised on Staten Island in New York City, Osgood worked in his father’s basement shop as a boy and started a furniture business there before his adolescence. By the time he enrolled in the School for American Craftsmen at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) at the age of 22, he had been selling furniture for a decade and his work was in galleries in New York City.

Despite being extremely shy, Osgood began teaching shortly after leaving RIT; She taught part-time at the Craft Students League in Manhattan, then full-time at RIT, and finally, from the mid-1970s to the mid-’80s, in the artisanship program at Boston University. At BU he and co-teacher Alphonse Mattia chaired a large group of young furniture makers. Among the standout students there were Michael Hurwitz, Tom Hucker, Wendy Maruyama, James Schreiber, Garrett Hack, Tim Philbrick, and David Lamb. Osgood was a quiet teacher (Hurwitz estimates he could be relied upon for about one sentence of instruction per week), but through the power of his work and his dedication to it he made a deep impact on his students. .

“I realized early on that there were two different compositions: the desk when closed, and the desk when opened. I spent a long time working on the interiors of a certain form in myself.

To shed light on some of Osgood’s thinking about his work, we’ve collected here quotes from a series of interviews this quiet craftsman has given over the years.

Education

When Osgood arrived at RIT in the late ’50s, his teacher Tage Frid was surprised to see that Osgood, who was self-taught until then, had developed his own ways of connecting, and Frid told his student That he would have to unlearn everything he knew. , Osgood may have been shy, but he was persistent. Years later, referring to Fried, he said, “People will say ‘design around available technologies,’ but I don’t think that’s right. If you have something important to say in your design work, finding a way to make it happen is your The responsibility is there. I don’t spend all my time inventing new technologies, but I have mastered a few technologies.”

In the 1960s, Osgood began exploring ways to make case pieces using compound stave lamination – a cross between bent lamination and coopering. Once he developed the technique, he spent five decades perfecting it in a series of chests and desks. “I had always felt that traditional Bombay chests were a terrible waste of wood; They achieve their shape by removing several pounds of wood. And at RIT I was exposed to shapes and carved shapes that were laminated with heavy stock and then formed into curves with body grinders etc. I didn’t want any part of it, because I felt the aesthetics were too different than the content.”

“While many woodworkers were making their furniture heavier, my furniture was becoming increasingly lighter. The forms in my work come from bending the wood into lightweight shells rather than removing the stock.

Wendell Castle, who taught at RIT and worked just outside Rochester, had a powerful influence on the field. His monolithic stack-laminated pieces influenced many other makers in the 1960s and 70s. But not Osgood. “I was on the opposite end of the design spectrum. While many woodworkers were making their furniture heavier, my furniture was becoming increasingly lighter. I put more emphasis on pre-planning rather than shaping. The forms in my work come from bending the wood into lightweight shells rather than removing the stock. I would rather spend my time drawing and making jigsaws than cutting wood.”

“I felt more free with the desk form; It can have open areas to balance solid areas, and is a haven for sculptural forms.

Osgood spent three years studying architecture at the University of Illinois before attending RIT, and the drafting skills he acquired at Illinois became integral to his furniture designing process. “My large piece paintings are killer. A desk might be the result of 35 or 40 separate drawings – sections and rotated sections and top views superimposed on side views. It’s just a mess; I don’t like to hurt my brain so much. But I couldn’t live without them.”

on design

Osgood’s shell desks are among the most aesthetically expressive and technically impressive American pieces made in the 20th century. Of them, he said, “I have felt more free with the shape of the desk than with the chest of drawers, which has a more definite mass; A chest has a solid form, while a desk may have open areas to balance the solid. The desk is a paradise of sculptural forms. One aspect of designing his Shell desk presented a continuing puzzle. “I realized early on that there were two different compositions: the desk when closed, and the desk when opened. I spent a long time working on a certain form of myself inside. Some of the interiors I have done may be very different. You know, when you cut open a seed pod there is a structure inside that is its own but is very much in harmony with the external appearance of the pod. So I think I have to study something there.”

Osgood worked long hours in his New Hampshire shop, but he usually took walks in the woods every day. “It is important for me to go into nature where things are in their initial stages. Everything you see in a museum is finished, whereas in the wild it is an ongoing, living process.

“Somewhere along the way I became dissatisfied with the square shape of the furniture. In nature – with the flow of water, the movement of wind, the growth of trees – there are no right angles; There aren’t very many flat planes. You find all these compound-curved forms in the natural world all the time, and I’ve related them to furniture.

Natural forms were an inspiration for Osgood, but he never relied on them as an exact template any more than he employed specific geometric shapes. “After taking math courses in college, I started drawing parabolic curves for the bowls and plates I was making. But somewhere along the way I realized that I would get better and more sensitive work if I didn’t do that; I needed to rely on my personal, irrational eye rather than a mathematical form. If you draw them by hand you get these little peculiarities in your curves.

An event that helped shape Osgood’s development as a designer occurred much earlier. “When I was 19 or 20 I ran into Wharton Esherick’s work in New York City. What they did was to show me that it was perfectly fine to design things my way. I wanted the freedom that I saw in Esherick’s work, and I didn’t want the restrictions that I saw in commercial furniture.

Osgood’s pieces may seem like expressions of pure form. Once asked if he was ever tempted to abandon utility and ergonomics in his work and embrace sculpture, he said, “I would have to completely change my position on this planet, because I want furniture to be functional. yes. I always keep checking the height and clearance, depth etc. related to its use. Therefore, I may not be able to reach it in this lifetime.

“The gentle curves and bulges of the cabinet are an attempt to return to the organic origins of wood – its treeiness – which flat boards do not convey.”

Osgood was the epitome of the designer/maker: equally talented and committed as a designer and a craftsman. “The process of creating a piece is very important to me; It’s the designing but also the actual manufacturing in the shop that I’m very involved with. And it’s not something that goes with the finished piece. The customer can’t buy the experience of making that piece, and I can’t give it to him.

By 2004, Osgood had been working with wood for six decades. But he didn’t slow down. He then said, “I guess I’ll keep learning.” “I have a better understanding of the forms I’m working with than I did 25 years ago, or even 10 years ago. So, there will be a race against biological time to see how the next 10 or 20 years will go. But I like to think I’m getting better.

a lasting legacy

Tom Hucker studied with Osgood in the artisanship program, where Hucker, according to his own description, was “a shy, skinny kid in the corner.” Hucker became one of the most accomplished furniture makers of his generation. Of his former teacher he says, “I think of Jere as the John Coltrane of woodworking; Coltrane changed the creative approach to music, and to me, that’s Jere. He’s so good at what he does that he can afford to improve.”

One of Osgood’s students at RIT was Richard Newman, a producer renowned for his stratospheric levels of craftsmanship. In 1968, when he saw a mahogany chest of drawers that Osgood had made using his compound-stave lamination technique, Newman says, “I was stunned. It was the most sophisticated piece of furniture I had ever seen in my life. Seeing that trunk convinced Newman to return to RIT for a year to study with Osgood. “Jere spoke very candidly about his work,” Newman said. “I remember wanting him to say something else, but that wasn’t his way. He had this beautiful humility, yet he was confident and courageous as a craftsman.

For more information about Osgood, check out his articles “thin lamination”, FWW #14, and “Inclined Compound Curve” FWW #17, and Jonathan Binzen’s profile, “The best woodworker you’ve never heard of,” FWW #225.

Photos, except where noted: Courtesy of Jere Osgood

From Fine Woodworking #308

