Relevance AI's low-code platform enables businesses to build AI teams. techcrunch

Many companies already use generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can help improve workers’ performance by up to 40% compared to workers who don’t use it. However, only businesses with large engineering teams can build their own AI workforce. Relevance AI, an Australia-based startup, wants to help companies of all sizes create custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform.

“Our mission is to enable teams to be limited only by their ideas, not their size – from the experienced industry player to the ambitious newcomer,” said Daniel Vasiliev, co-founder of Relevance AI. “We remove complexity and make it possible for AI agents to work autonomously and complete detailed workflows or complete complex tasks with accuracy and predictability that companies can rely on.”

The startup said it had raised $10 million (AUD 15 million) in a Series A funding round led by King River Capital with participation from global investors Peak XV’s Surge, Galileo Ventures and its previous investor Insight Partners. Relevance AI will use the new capital, raising a total of $13.2 million, for its low-code platform, which lets companies create and deploy custom AI agents to automate repetitive tasks.

Relevance AI claims that nearly 6,000 companies have signed up with Relevance AI in the past three months and have performed more than 250,000 tasks, such as responding to customer inquiries, managing outbound sales or conducting market research. The company says it is now working with some of the biggest household names in technology, retail and fast-moving consumer goods.

“From a go-to-market perspective, we’re starting by focusing on two areas like sales and support teams, because they tend to be text-based and drive significant return on investment (ROI),” Vassilev told TechCrunch. ” ,

It launched two products that customers are using today: AI tools and AI agents. Users can plug and play into their existing workflows to automate repetitive tasks with the startup’s AI tools and complete the entire workflow from research to marketing to sales with relevant AI agents. Its latest flagship AI agent, the Business Development Representative (BDR) agent, helps sales teams spend more time on selling calls and less time on inbox management, follow-up, and answering basic questions. According to Vassilev, Relevance AI is currently engaging customers in this.

The company believes that “by 2025 every team will hire at least one AI agent, and by 2030 they will have a full AI team supporting them.”

Vasiliev told TechCrunch that Relevancy’s target customers are companies and teams that want to perform repetitive tasks on autopilot with a trusted AI co-worker. “Unlike a typical chat interface for talking with an assistant, Relevance AI focuses on task-based outcomes with the experience of delegating tasks rather than personal interactions,” Vassilev said.

Many applications can benefit from automating repetitive tasks with a relevancy platform, Vasiliev added. For example, product managers may use agents to help prepare specs and research or engineers to assist with code reviews. The startup is already experimenting with more multi-modal use cases involving images and audio.

Vassilev, Jackie Koh, and Daniel Palmer founded Relevance AI in 2020. It has 19 employees, with a goal of having about 30 employees by mid-2024. It plans to grow its team and expand its US presence with an office in San Francisco next year.

Source: techcrunch.com