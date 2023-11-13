At least 11 more towers are expected to be added to the City of London by 2030 – City of London

Alexandra Palace, a Grade II listed entertainment north London venue, is known for much more than hosting rap superstar Jay-Z or Prince William’s Earthshot awards ceremony.

“Ely Pally”, which was first opened on Queen Victoria’s 54th birthday, is one of several places with clear views of the capital’s skyline, which, according to planning laws, is a protected heritage view.

For more than 250 years, the London skyline was completely defined by St Paul’s Cathedral. The Anglican place of worship has played an integral role in London’s history, hosting many monumental events including the funerals of Sir Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher and the 80th and 90th birthdays of Queen Elizabeth II.

Until 1962 it was the tallest building in the capital, largely due to planning laws limiting the height of buildings to 80 feet.

However, fast forward to 2023, and the city’s tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate, reaches 278 metres, just 31 meters less than The Shard at London Bridge.

Square Mile has no plans to slow its construction pace. By 2030, at least 11 more towers are expected to be added to the city, with the current tallest tower being replaced by a 1 undershaft, 301 meter high building.

Heritage bodies have highlighted the dangers of building too many towers, claiming that London’s history is threatened by an “unsustainable desire to build without stopping”.

Jo O’Donnell, director of The Victorian Society, said, “The City of London’s boast of plans to build 11 new high-rise towers confirms that building more and more is a priority rather than protecting heritage and the environment.”

Square Mile plans to expand the cluster to half a million square meters by the end of 2030 – the equivalent of 70 football pitches of space.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The City of London is admired around the world for its combination of modernity and outstanding heritage. Its charm depends on a careful balance of the new and the old.

“We are concerned that the level of development proposed in the city risks upsetting that delicate balance and causing irreparable damage.”

Planning laws include protecting heritage views, and there are 13 such laws in London. Eight of these sight lines are views of St Paul’s Cathedral. Some of the preserved views include Primrose Hill, Parliament Hill, Greenwich Park and the aforementioned Alexandra Palace.

However, these rules have been challenged on more than one occasion.

Before the Shard was built, the scheme was mired in planning controversy as its developers were accused of blocking views of St Paul’s Cathedral. The scheme was given the green light in 2003 on the basis of a number of things, including its distance from the cathedral, its architectural quality and the fact that it coincided with the rebuilding of London Bridge station.

Michael Dempsey, legal director of the planning and infrastructure team at law firm Addleshaw Goddard, said: “In relation to heritage views in particular: views of St Paul’s Cathedral, the Monument, the Tower of London and other landmarks on the city skyline all by existing Planning controls in the city are protected.

“The protection given to certain views of St. Paul (known as St. Paul Heights) is actually a significant constraint on areas where tall buildings can be built.”

The Square Mile Cluster is the culmination of towers being built in an area where it is easier to ensure that views of St Paul’s Cathedral are not obscured by development. The “Cheesegrater”, known for its slanted glass façade, was built in such a way as to avoid obstructing the view of the historical monument.

The City of London Corporation has urged that the construction of new towers is necessary. It said the number of workers in the district has increased by 29,000 since 2021, taking the total to 617,000. As a result, it said the region needs about 1.2 million square meters of additional office space by 2040 to accommodate its job growth.

As of October this year, there are 24 high-rise towers in the city, with at least 11 more to be built by 2030. Data from Savills shows that rents for the latest offices are rising, with 17 per cent of developments due to be completed by the end of 2027. Already pre-late.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said, “The Square Mile is first and foremost a business district and so a key priority in our City Plan is the future vision for office space”.

“Based on multiple reports and data sets, demand for quality office space in the Square Mile is expected to grow, so we want to attract workers back to the city with a vibrant and dynamic working environment,” it said.

Two new towers, 55 Bishopsgate and 85 Gracechurch Street, both granted planning permission this year, will create much-needed office space which the city says will create desks for just under 10,000 new employees.

“City officials are stuck thinking they can turn London-on-Thames into Dubai-on-Thames. They can’t do that,” said Nicholas Boys Smith, director of Create Streets.

“Why not build a tower that is the equivalent of London’s Palace of Westminster or New York’s Woolworth Building, rather than just another piece of glass to be torn down in 30 years? London and Londoners will thank them,” Boys Smith said.

The city plans to introduce a tall building strategy, a guideline that will determine where new towers will be built in a sustainable and sensitive manner.

Henrietta Billings, director of Save Britain Heritage, said: “There is a need for development that is sympathetic in scale and sensitive to the context of a site rather than cynically maximizing its commercial potential.”

“The City of London Corporation has announced that developers will be required to take a retrofit-first approach, but there is no indication of this,” Billings said.

According to architects and planners, there is a duty to keep the Square Mile modern in order to convey a strong financial district.

Simon Alford, executive director of architecture firm Alford Hall Monaghan Morris, believes that stopping construction in the city could cause it to “lose its purpose and energy and die”. He said: “In my experience the city is one of the most reviewed and considered places in the world.”

