Reinsurance market outlook ‘stable’ on better rates, higher demand: AM Best

According to AM Best, substantial rate improvements, higher attachment points and rising investment income are combining with growing demand for reinsurance cover to create a stable outlook for the global reinsurance sector.

Of course, headwinds still exist for reinsurers, such as “continued growing uncertainty about underlying risks, including the frequency and severity of weather-related activities and evolving risk profiles,” “Market Segment Outlook: Global Reinsurance” The titled report said.

Other negative factors impacting the market include cautious new capital (despite improving market conditions) and concerns about economic and social inflation, the report said.

“Consistent with recent history, insurers are plagued by increased weather-related losses, including secondary perils,” Carlos Wong-Phupuy, senior director at AM Best, said in a statement. “Projected loss estimates are being adversely affected by rising sea surface temperatures and higher coastal property values.”

These factors have led many reinsurers to withdraw significant amounts of capital from the property reinsurance market, the report said, adding that those reinsurers who remain in the market are facing extremely high attachment points and high risk. -Benefited from lower supply through adjusted rates. -Line.

AM Best said that some of those who remained in the reinsurance market have tried to fill the gap created by those exiting the market, but new capital remains cautious, noting that capital in the current economic environment Mobilization has often proved difficult.

“Established, high-quality and diverse organizations are able to raise capital to support expansion efforts through difficult cycles. New entrants, despite diverse business plans and strong management teams supporting them, have had more difficulty obtaining funding. Although new entrants may eventually receive funding, they are unlikely to receive enough money to move the market in a meaningful way.

Despite some disparity between the underwriting returns of primary insurers and reinsurers through 2023, AM Best believes reinsurers will not ease their stance for some time.

Reinsurers across the board have reported improvements in underwriting results. “While the third quarter is typically a loss-making quarter for reinsurers in the U.S. market, many primary insurers have reported substantial catastrophe activity through mid-year 2023 with no impact on reinsurers.”

casualty reinsurance

The report said some casualty reinsurers have seen areas of adverse reserve growth, primarily caused by social inflation in the US, which has led some of the larger players to cut their exposure, primarily to public In the areas of directors and officers and excess casualty reinsurance. “Reinsurers will need to maintain prudent loss reservation practices taking into account the impact of social inflation, as well as general inflation, in the coming years.”

investment income

The report addressed the impact of increases in interest rates for the sector, particularly in relation to unrealized investment losses. “The mark-to-market losses that many insurers suffered were not enough to warrant strategic changes in the business to reduce capital burdens,” said Dan Hofmeister, senior financial analyst at AM Best. “Property/casualty reinsurers maintained adequate liquidity and were able to offset most of their losses as their fixed income investments matured.”

The report said net investment income for the reinsurance sector is already approaching – and in some cases exceeding – last year’s total income.

A video of comments by Carlos Wong-Phupuy, Senior Director, AM Best, on the outlook for the global reinsurance segment is available here.

