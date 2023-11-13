Reimagining weight loss: How understanding metabolism and hormones can unlock a healthier lifestyle

People pursue their weight loss goals for a variety of reasons. Some do it for appearance. Others do it because they are suffering from a health issue like high blood pressure or are concerned about diabetes. Still others might try to lose weight because societal norms tell them it’s what they should do.

It’s tempting to approach weight loss with immediate results in mind, cutting calories significantly and working out endlessly. This method might work for a select few, but it isn’t sustainable for a long period of time, and it often leads people back to square one, wondering why their efforts don’t work and believing that real weight loss is unattainable.

We hate to break it to you, but there’s actually not a “right way” to do anything in the realm of health, wellness, and weight loss. At least there isn’t a one-size-fits-all method that is correct for everyone. This is because there are so many different factors at play during the weight loss journey. Metabolism, gender, and hormones are just some of the reasons why weight loss is so complicated.

Maintaining muscle during weight loss

Maintaining muscle mass is important for losing weight because muscles burn calories even when you’re at rest. The more muscle you have, the higher your metabolism, which means you will likely burn more calories throughout the day. This helps create a calorie deficit, making it easier to shed excess body fat without a whole lot of extra effort. Additionally, preserving muscle mass while losing weight ensures that the weight you lose comes primarily from fat rather than muscle, resulting in healthier, more sustainable weight loss.

When people cut calories, they work against themselves because they can lose muscle in the process. When your body doesn’t get enough energy from food, it may start breaking down muscle tissue for energy in addition to burning fat, and it’ll tell you this is happening by sending hunger signals. To minimize muscle loss while losing weight, you need to know how much you’re starting with. A high-quality body composition scale or regular scans at your doctor’s office can help. Then experts recommend getting enough high-quality protein, moderate resistance training (weightlifting or bodyweight exercises), and supplement with branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to prevent muscle loss.

The role of gender and hormones

Gender and hormones can also impact weight loss in several ways. Men often have an advantage due to higher muscle mass, which they get from having higher testosterone. More muscle usually means a faster metabolism, so it’s easier for men to burn calories and fat. But as they age, testosterone can drop, making it harder to maintain a healthy weight. Women’s weight can fluctuate due to changes in hormones (like estrogen, progesterone and insulin). During their monthly menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and throughout the menopausal transition, hormone fluctuations affect water retention, appetite, mood and how well the body burns food as fuel vs. storing it as fat. Aging usually results in imbalances which make weight gain easier, and weight loss harder.

For both men and women, it’s important to understand and address any imbalances they may have before trying something like “eat less and exercise more.” When the reason for weight gain is complicated, an overly simple solution can make things worse.

Diet and energy levels

It might seem normal for a weight loss program to leave you feeling exhausted and weak until you reach your goals. But if you feel like that consistently, you’re probably not on the right plan for you. A successful program should make you feel better, brighter, and more energetic as you gradually burn fat, maintain muscle, and fuel your body correctly. In other words, feeling constantly depleted during weight loss is a red flag that should alert you to a problem. It’s wise to seek professional guidance to troubleshoot your plan and make adjustments to ensure it’s healthy for you.

The new way of viewing weight loss

As you can see, there are all sorts of different factors that can affect an individual’s weight loss journey. If you don’t know where to start looking, it can be easy to throw some veggies at the wall and see what sticks (or just out of frustration because nothing is working).

The LightSpeed Weight Loss Program aims to change the stigma and myths surrounding weight loss. Lightspeed meets with each client and customizes a plan based on their unique metabolic analysis and body composition. Each plan is developed specifically for each person, addressing the root causes of their weight gain and focusing on reversing those causes through a holistic approach.

LightSpeed pairs a specially formulated nutrition and supplementation plan with their FDA-certified Red Light Therapy technology (also known as ‘LipoLaser’), which was discovered by NASA in 1993 through experiments that showed low-level laser light caused fat cells to empty naturally, without damage or discomfort. This happens through a process called photobiomodulation, which basically increases the power of cells to burn fuel and do their jobs more efficiently.

LightSpeed uses a new type of red light technology that lets them target specific areas of the body that are usually tough to trim down, such as the tummy, upper arms, chin, thighs, upper back, and more. It’s notable that fat loss through this approach occurs without surgery, recovery time, pain, or discomfort! People who have used LipoLaser have seen measurable results after just one session, and some report losing one pound per day with LightSpeed’s complete weight loss approach.

If you’re looking for a new way to jumpstart your weight loss goals while still maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle, the LightSpeed Weight Loss Program could be for you.

LightSpeed has developed a plan for those who know they need to lose weight but just can’t face doing it through the holidays. Right now, you can “Join in November and Start Whenever” to save almost 50% OFF a weight loss program that you don’t have to start until the new year. The holidays can be less stressful knowing you’ve already got your 2024 health resolutions taken care of. This offer is only available in November, and space is limited, so visit them online to learn more, discuss your options, and find out how to get started.

The information in this article is strictly educational and is not an endorsement of any specific weight loss method or a guarantee of any specific outcome. Consult any weight loss strategies with your primary care provider or another trusted professional.