Reimagining Innovation: Vishnu Saran, Founder of Invigilo Technologies

Vishnu Saran, 29, is the founder of Invigilo Technologies, a Singapore-based company that uses AI to improve workplace safety in high-risk environments. Leveraging on-site closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, the company’s AI-powered video analytics software works by scanning environments for security flaws and, if identified, prompting staff to respond instantaneously. , broadcasts real-time alerts.

According to Saran, common high-risk safety lapses include workers failing to maintain a safe distance from machinery, working at height without proper barricades, and failing to secure their harnesses to lifelines. “Installing this technology can reduce the number of safety lapses at workplaces by an average of 30% to 40% every month,” he says. The company has already established collaborative partnerships with government bodies such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Housing Development Board (HDB) in Singapore.

The use of technology that enhances workplace safety is a practice that the LTA and HDB mandate at their projects and workplaces, although it is not a universal requirement for all workplaces in Singapore. Saran is nevertheless encouraged to see that private sector companies are starting to follow the example set by the big guys and actively implementing such technologies in their operations.

Over the next five to 10 years, the young entrepreneur plans to expand his team and diversify the company’s product offering as it expands into North America and the Middle East. Saran is particularly interested in exploring ways in which Invigilo Technologies can improve occupational safety and health principles in the logistics and maritime industries.

As a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 Respected, Saran now finds himself as a role model for many budding entrepreneurs. His take on them is: “Get on the ground, talk to people, and build products by listening to your customers.”

While interviews are being conducted for this Reimagining Innovation In the series sponsored by Oppo, the entrepreneur got the opportunity to test the smart device innovator’s latest offering – the foldable Oppo Find N3 smartphone. The phone exemplifies OPPO’s commitment to creating exceptional products and features a number of new innovations including a redesigned hinge system, a professional-grade camera system and a range of efficiency-enhancing features.

“The foldable design and nearly-creaseless display screen make it look great when I do my demos,” says Saran. “I can imagine myself using this phone to show potential clients what kind of investigations we do.”

Saran is particularly impressed with the exceptional photo quality – vibrant colors compared to those typically seen in DSLRs. He revealed that when conducting demos for customers, they often struggle with the challenge of effectively presenting the features and benefits of their AI-based technology – an area where the Find N3 and its larger screen excels .

For technopreneurs from startups focused on video analytics, the Find N3’s camera system is the perfect complement. For one, the device has not one but three professional-grade flagship cameras—a 48MP wide camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. With this repository of cameras, users are assured of the highest quality photos and videos anytime and anywhere. with Hasselblad Portrait Mode When activated, the Find N3 will deliver possibly the best portrait photography experience and quality of any smartphone.

The Find N3’s split-screen capability was the primary standout for Saran. “This is the most exciting feature of this phone,” he says. “I can see and switch between three big screens at once. This phone is going to add a lot of value to me as an entrepreneur because now I can multitask at the same time.”

The Find N3’s three-app, split-screen view is optimized for multi-tasking and with Oppo infinite view The technology allows users to enjoy a viewing area as large as a 15-inch screen in the palm of their hand.

With the Find N3, OPPO once again demonstrates that you can have it all. A device with class-leading power that delivers tablet-sized functionality and unparalleled photo quality – packed into an amazingly slim, stunning design that will take your breath away.