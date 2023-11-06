Reimagining Bitcoin Privacy: Wasabi Wallet Pushes for Decentralized Future (Interview with CEO Max Hillebrand)

The ever-evolving cryptocurrency sector has seen many changes. A persistent challenge has been maintaining privacy and personal data control.

Wasabi Wallet has emerged as a beacon in this landscape, offering a cutting-edge, open-source, non-custodial Bitcoin wallet that advocates privacy.

A personal journey into crypto

Max Hillebrand, CEO of zkSNACKs, recounts his transition into the world of crypto, saying,

“I started studying economics, specifically the Austrian school. I fell into the trap of free software and privacy technology during my university years.”

His dedication to this cause grew stronger with time. Reflecting on an important moment in Bitcoin’s history, Hillebrand has noted, “The user-activated soft fork in 2017 happened when I realized this is a tool that is not going away.”

Technological advancements in the crypto landscape

When Hillebrand began his journey, much of the technology we see today was not available. he notes

“When I first got into this, Lightning Network, CoinJoins, all these second-layer technologies were mostly theoretical.”

However, today, these features are not only realized but also available on a large scale, reshaping the basic structure of cryptocurrencies.

Wasabi Wallet: Leading the Privacy Revolution

According to Hillebrand, Wasabi Wallet embodies the spirit of free and open source. What sets it apart is its unique ability to execute coinjoins, while handling regular Bitcoin wallet operations. Explaining this, Hillebrand says,

“With CoinJoin, instead of one person yelling about their transaction, you have 100 people yelling about their transaction. The bigger the crowd, the more personal each shout becomes.” This captures the essence of the transaction privacy provided by Wasabi.

Another innovative feature of the Wasabi wallet is its CoinJoin API, which Hillebrand described as, “It’s an API for other wallets to CoinJoin with the Wasabi coordinator.” This integration could enhance transaction privacy across the broader Bitcoin ecosystem.

the great decentralization debate

The crypto world has seen a divide between centralized and decentralized ideologies. Hillebrand offers an insightful perspective, observing,

“There is a big trade-off between a centralized system and a decentralized system.” While acknowledging the benefits of centralized systems such as efficiency, he outlines potential disadvantages such as privacy compromises. “But with decentralization, it is very inefficient but very private. I think they can co-exist, but it’s just about compromise.”

The way forward for wasabi

Hillebrand envisions a future for Wasabi Wallet where complexity will remain hidden from users. He emphasizes, “Complexity must be handled by software and protocol designers. “Users just need to have tools that work.”

In short, as the crypto world continues to evolve, privacy-focused solutions like Wasabi Wallet will likely make a significant impact. The future looks promising for those interested in the potential of cryptocurrencies, representing both technical prowess and the core ethos of decentralization.

