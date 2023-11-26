REI Just Started Its Huge Cyber ​​Monday Sale—And Prices Start at Just $3

For those who love camping, hiking, and exploring the outdoors, there are few places better than REI to shop, as its site comes equipped with everything you need for an adventure. And if you’re looking for gear, now’s the time to shop, as the brand’s Cyber ​​Monday deals are already offering up to 60% off everything from tea kettles, to cookware sets, to camping chairs. Shop 30 of the best items for yourself or a loved one this holiday season starting at just $3 now.

Best REI Cyber ​​Monday Deals

GSI Outdoors Hallulite 1-Quart Tea Kettle, $22 (originally $30)

GSI 23-Piece Outdoor Pinnacle Camper Cookset, $120 (originally $160)

BioLite Firepit Griddle, $42 (originally $60)

HumanGear Gobits Uno Spork, $3 (originally $4)

MPowered 18-Inch Luci Solar String Lights, $41 (originally $55)

GSI Outdoors 7-Piece Santoku Knife Set, $30 (originally $40)

AeroPress XL Coffee Press, $56 (originally $70)

Helinox Chair Zero, $112 (originally $150)

REI Co-op Traverse 32 Pack, $83 (originally $139)

Rumple Original Puffy Recycled Blanket, from $82 (originally $110)

REI Co-op Skyward 6 Tent, $160 (originally $399)

GSI Outdoors 10-inch Glacier Stainless Frypan, $30 (originally $40)

HumanGear Gobites Trio Utensil Set, $11 (originally $15)

GSI Outdoors Bugaboo 8-Piece Base Camper Cookset, $94 (originally $125)

REI Co-op Adjustable Pack-Away Cube, $30 (originally $50)

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Bottle Cup/Pot, $10 (originally $14)

Gerber Mini Paraframe Serrated Knife, $11 (originally $15)

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Steel 6-Cup Percolator, $26 (originally $35)

BioLite Firepit+, $175 (originally $250)

GSI Outdoor Spice Missile, $8 (originally $11)

BioLite Firepit Prep and Grill Tool Kit, $35 (originally $50)

HumanGear GoTub 3-Piece Small Container Set, $7 (originally $9)

Helinox Café Table, $187 (originally $250)

HumanGear CupCup Dual-Mode Insulated Cup, $9 (originally $12)

HumanGear GoKit Deluxe 7-Tool Mess Kit, $19 (originally $25)

Empowered Lucie Inflatable Solar Lantern: Outdoors 2.0, $22 (originally $30)

REI Co-op Outward Hammock, $99 (originally $199)

Stanley Pour Over Set, $34 (originally $45)

Yeti 16-Ounce Rambler, $23 (originally $30)

Mountain Summit Folding Picnic Table, $87 (originally $175)

GSI Outdoors Hallulite 1-Quart Tea Kettle

REI

This lovely tea kettle is essential camping cookware. Not only will it help you heat water for coffee and tea, but it can also be a lifeline when it comes to cooking. Use it to rehydrate ramen, cook oats, and make any camping meal with ease. It holds 32-fluid ounces and is made with an aluminum core to give it even, heat-holding capacity. The handle swings down for more compact storage, and is lightweight at only 5.8 ounces.

GSI 23-Piece Outdoor Pinnacle Camper Cookset

REI

This huge cookware set from GSI is also on sale. This is for people who plan to stay at a campsite or on a camping trip for a while. It comes with almost everything you need (except food and a stove). Use the 2 or 3 liter pot (both come with lids) to heat or cook food and use the griddle to cook breakfast, lunch or dinner. It comes with four plates, four bowls and four insulated mugs with sip lids for easy eating and drinking. A pot gripper and a storage sack are included to complete the set.

BioLite Firepit Griddle

REI

This griddle is meant to go over the BioLite Fire Pit, which is also on sale right now, though shoppers say they use this piece of cookware on any heat source that suits it, as it’s pure cast iron. is made of. It’s a 19.3-inch long cooking surface, and it comes with approximately 2-inch walls that will hold whatever you’re cooking inside. Use it for pancakes, eggs, steak, vegetables, stir-fries and any other dish you can imagine.

HumanGear Gobits Uno Spark

REI

This $3 tool, although simple, is absolutely essential. It’s a double-ended fork and spoon, so you can easily eat your oats, chili, soups, and stews with the spoon, and use the fork to eat fruits, salads, and more. It’s designed to lie flat, so it’ll stay secure no matter where you place it.

Empowered 18-Inch Luci Solar String Lights

REI

These string lights add a level of ambiance to your campsite. They’re easily portable with a round case, and the lights themselves are shatter-proof and weather-resistant. They are solar powered, although you can also use the charge port to power them. According to the brand, the light has multiple settings to choose from, and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

GSI Outdoors 7-Piece Santoku Knife Set

REI

You can’t cook without a proper knife set, and this $32 option from GSI Outdoors has almost everything you need. It comes with a 4-inch paring knife that’s perfect for hulling and peeling and trimming, a 6-inch chef knife for dicing and mincing, and a 6-inch Santoku knife for cutting and slicing. It also comes with a sheath to keep the blades covered, a folding cutting board, a soap bottle, a dishcloth, and a case to pack everything away neatly.

Aeropress XL Coffee Press

REI

We love the AeroPress – it’s our favorite way to make coffee on the go, so it’s ideal for those who don’t want to leave their coffee on the go. This XL version is especially helpful, as you can make two cups of coffee at once. In it you can make not only coffee, but also espresso, latte and cold brew. It’s easy and fast to use, and all you need is a little hot water and coffee grounds to make an exceptionally smooth, delicious cup.

helinox chair zero

REI

You can’t go on a camping trip without a place to sit, especially if you plan on eating and hanging out a bit. This Helinox chair is on sale just in time for you to pick up one or two (or more). Its biggest advantage is how light and compact it is—one chair weighs just one pound, and folds up to the size of a 32-ounce water bottle. With a strong polyester body and aluminum frame it still offers comfort. Find it available in white, gray or black on sale today.

REI Co-op Traverse 32 Pack

REI

This 32-liter backpack from REI (also on sale in men’s sizes) is a powerhouse. It comes in three different sizes, from extra small to medium, and it comes with a variety of zip entries and buckles for secure organization, as well as a complete set with comfort and safety in mind on your walks. Also comes with well-built design. It is also easy to experience rain here when you experience sudden rain on the way.

Rumple Original Puffy Recycled Blanket

REI

Blankets are essential for relaxing, lining a tent, or dining outside. No matter which size you choose, these rumpled blankets are the perfect choice. These contain the same insulating fibers as puffy jackets to keep you warm or add a little cushion to sit on. They’re made from recycled polyester and are completely machine washable for easy cleaning when you get back home.

Shop more REI Cyber ​​Monday sale picks:

REI Co-op Skyward 6 Tent

REI

GSI Outdoors 10-Inch Glacier Stainless Frypan

REI

HumanGear Gobites Trio Utensil Set

REI

GSI Outdoors Bugaboo 8-Piece Base Camper Cookset

REI

REI Co-op Pack-Away Adjustable Cube

REI

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Bottle Cup/Pot

REI

Gerber Mini Paraframe Serrated Knife

REI

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Steel 6-Cup Percolator

REI

BioLite Firepit+

REI

GSI Outdoor Spice Missile

REI

BioLite Firepit Prep and Grill Tool Kit

REI

HumanGear GoTub 3-Piece Small Container Set

REI

Helinox Cafe Table

REI

HumanGear CupCup Dual-Mode Insulated Cup

REI

HumanGear GoKit Deluxe 7-Tool Mess Kit

REI

Empowered Lucie Inflatable Solar Lantern: Outdoors 2.0

REI

REI Co-op Outward Hammock

REI

stanley pour over set

REI

Yeti 16-Ounce Rambler

REI

Mountain Summit Folding Picnic Table

REI

Source: www.foodandwine.com