Regulatory approval for this subscription solar UK startup could mean more to come techcrunch

With the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorizing that for the first time a company can provide solar panels and batteries on a subscription model – without requiring customers to pay a lump sum upfront – the stage is set for a new boom. Can be prepared. Solar Subscription Services. This will provide useful competition in the market and a new area for technology investors to mine.

UK startup Sunsave got FCA approval this week with a proposal to provide solar panels and batteries on a subscription model. The Oxford-based startup also raised a seed round of £5.4 million ($6.7 million) led by “impact”-oriented VC Norsken, as well as previous investors IPGL, Plug & Play and angel investors Stuart Rose (chairman of Asda), Michael Is. Spencer (founder of Nex Group/ICAP), Roland Rudd (founder of Finsbury) and Bill Nussey (author of “Freeing Energy”). It has now raised a total of £9.2 million ($11.5 million) in its 18 months of existence.

Sunsave is following the trend of American and continental European companies. Enpal is an important solar energy company in Germany, with six years of experience in the market and large revenues. Enpal is backed by SoftBank, and in June it raised $464 million in debt funding to finance its leasing business.

Then there’s YC-backed Solromante in Spain, which raised €50 million of debt and equity from PE firm GNE Finance in April.

Meanwhile, in the US, the model is a little different, with many companies offering both solar subscriptions and leases for multiple years. However, the market is increasingly moving towards subscription, and this includes big players like Sunrun, which is on the Nasdaq.

In the UK “solar lease” under the feed in tariff scheme has been the dominant model, but customers do not even have solar panels on their roof and cannot easily opt out of the lease. It’s a bad deal, and consumers know it. This resulted in very slow uptake of domestic solar energy in the UK

Thus, it appears that Sunsave is following the US and Continental European model of a flexible, loan-based subscription model – which has now been approved by regulators. This means that the customer completely owns the system and there are no early repayment fees or penalties.

The news fires the starting gun on other subscription-based solar startups that could potentially also run on micro-grids and sell energy to other large suppliers.

Source: techcrunch.com