Despite wild swings in stocks and bonds, a flood of U.S. debt issuance and the Federal Reserve shrinking its balance sheet, the $26 trillion Treasury market has shown resilience this year.

That’s a key finding from a progress report released Monday by staffers at five U.S. regulatory agencies looking at new reforms to increase flexibility and transparency in Treasury securities, the world’s largest and deepest debt market.

According to the report, “By the end of September, the supply of bills increased by approximately $1.27 trillion compared to the end of May.” “Over a four-month period, this represents the second largest increase in history in dollar terms (after 2020) and the third largest in percentage terms (after 2008-2009 and 2020).”

Nevertheless, with increased volatility and increased trading volumes, “stress indicators remained within historical ranges,” the report said.

Markets have been on edge in recent weeks as the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y and the 30-year BX:TMUBMUSD30Y rate, pegs for funding the US economy, briefly rose to 5%, a 16-year high .

The Treasury market is still functioning, as it did in March this year despite fears of a widespread banking crisis, causing volatility not seen since the global financial crisis of 2007–2008, as well as other fears. This year has seen an almost complete shift away from the reference rate offered by the scandal-plagued London Interbank, long seen as a source of potential volatility for markets.

The report also gives more details on the Treasury’s plan to introduce a new buyback facility next year aimed at supporting market liquidity. This will give holders of off-the-run securities the opportunity to repay older and less liquid US debt in a programmatic manner, starting with primary dealers.

The working group, which includes the Treasury, several branches of the Federal Reserve, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, also seeks to increase reporting by Wall Street dealers to the market, increase public transparency on trading activity, and require more disclosures by hedge funds. . Area.

Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist at Capital Securities Management, said the proposed Treasury market reform stems from the shock of the 2020 pandemic, which briefly drained liquidity and prompted the Fed to step in with a bazooka of support for financial markets. Did.

But even before that, liquidity had been deteriorating for years as Wall Street banks pulled back in the wake of the post-2008 financial reforms, Engelke said, adding that the Treasury market was worth about $6 trillion in 2008. The size has increased almost four times.

Despite this year’s unprecedented volatility, a crisis has not materialized, Engelke said. “The system has been very stress tested and is not broken.”

The 10-year yield fell back to 4.65% on Monday, lower after the Treasury cut its fourth-quarter borrowing estimate and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments showed that higher bond yields could do some work for the central bank. Can do. Controlling inflation.

Stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 0.1% and the S&P 500 index SPX rose 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP was up 0.3% after swinging between small gains and losses.

Source: www.marketwatch.com