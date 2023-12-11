Regulators nab Wells Fargo and other banks in mortgage pricing discrimination probe

Wells Fargo received an official notice from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on problems with the use of mortgage rate discounts, sources said.

Wells Fargo hired a law firm to interrogate mortgage bankers whose sales involved high levels of discounting, sources said.

Without naming any institutions, the CFPB said several banks had received MRAs last year regarding lending practices.

In their industry review, regulators found “statistically significant disparities” in rates, with black and female borrowers receiving pricing discounts compared to other customers.

People walk past Wells Fargo Bank in New York City on May 17, 2023.

Spencer Platt getty images

Wells Fargo was caught up in an industrywide investigation into mortgage bankers’ use of loan discounts last year, CNBC has learned.

Rebates, known as pricing exceptions, are used by mortgage servicers to help secure deals in competitive markets. For example, at Wells Fargo, bankers can request pricing exceptions that typically reduce a customer’s APR by between 25 and 75 basis points.

This practice, used for decades in the home loan industry, has drawn increased interest from regulators in recent years over potential violations of US fair lending laws. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has found that black and female borrowers have received fewer pricing exceptions than other customers.

“As long as pricing exceptions exist, pricing disparities exist,” said Ken Perry, founder of a Washington-based compliance firm for the mortgage industry. “They are the easiest way to discriminate against a customer.”

Wells Fargo received an official notice from the CFPB, called an MRA, or Matter Requiring Attention, on problems with its exemption, people with knowledge of the situation said. It is not clear whether regulators have accused the bank of discrimination or negligence. The bank’s internal investigation into the matter lasted until the end of this year, the people said.

Wells Fargo, until recently the biggest player in U.S. mortgages, has repeatedly felt the wrath of regulators over home loan missteps. In 2012, it paid more than $184 million to settle federal claims that it overcharged minorities and unfairly steered them into subprime loans. It was fined $250 million in 2021 for failing to address problems in its mortgage business, and recently paid $3.7 billion for consumer abuses on products including home loans.

The behind-the-scenes action by regulators over pricing exceptions at Wells Fargo, which was not previously reported, occurred just months before the company announced it was reining in its mortgage business. One reason for that move was increased scrutiny on lenders after the 2008 financial crisis.

Wells Fargo later hired law firm Winston & Strawn to question mortgage bankers whose sales involved high levels of discounting, said the people, who declined to be identified regarding confidential matters.

In response to this article, a company spokesperson had this statement:

“Like many in the industry, we consider competitive pricing offers when working with our customers to obtain a mortgage,” he said. “As part of our new focus on supporting disadvantaged communities through our Special Purpose Credit Program, we spent more than $100 million last year to help more minority families achieve and maintain homeownership. including offering deep discounts on mortgage rates.”

Wells Fargo is “proud to be the largest bank lender to minority households,” he said.

See the list…

Wells Fargo Stock vs. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Regulators have recently stepped up their crackdown on fair lending violations, and other lenders besides Wells Fargo have joined in. The CFPB launched 32 fair lending investigations last year, more than double the number it had launched since 2020.

Without naming any institutions, the agency said several banks had received MRAs last year regarding their lending practices. The CFPB declined to comment for this article.

The issue with pricing exceptions is that by failing to properly track and manage their use, lenders violate the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and a related anti-discrimination rule called Regulation B.

“Examiners found that mortgage lenders violated ECOA and Regulation B by discriminating against African American and female borrowers in granting pricing exceptions,” the CFPB said in a 2021 report.

The agency found “statistically significant disparities” in rates, with black and female borrowers receiving pricing discounts compared to other customers.

Following its initial findings, the CFPB conducted more examinations and said in a follow-up report this year that problems continued.

“The institutions did not effectively monitor interactions between loan officers and consumers to ensure that policies were followed and loan officers did not train some consumers regarding the competitive match process,” the agency said. And neither did others.”

In other cases, mortgage servicers failed to explain who initiated the pricing exception or ask for documentation proving that competing bids actually existed, the CFPB said.

This tracks with the accounts of several current and former Wells Fargo employees, who compared the process to an “honor system” because the bank rarely verified whether competing quotes were genuine.

“You could get half a percent off with no questions asked,” said a former loan officer who worked in the Midwest. “To get the extra quarter point discount, you have to go to the market manager and present your case.”

Pricing exceptions were most common in expensive housing areas of California and New York, according to a former markets manager at Wells Fargo, who said he approved thousands of them over two decades at the company. In years when the bank reached maximum market share, top producers pursued loan growth with the help of pricing exceptions, this person said.

In an apparent response to regulatory pressure, Wells Fargo adjusted its policies earlier this year to require tougher documentation of competing bids, the people said. The move coincides with the bank’s decision to focus on offering home loans only to existing customers and borrowers from minority communities.

According to Perry, many lenders have made pricing exceptions harder for loan officers and improved documentation of the process, although the exemptions have not disappeared.

When asked whether they received MRAs or had changed their internal policies regarding the rate discount, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup declined to comment.

With reporting from CNBC’s Christina Wilkie

Source: www.cnbc.com