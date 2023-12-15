Regulator says TikTok provided misinformation on parental controls

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images getty images

TikTok is under investigation in the UK over whether it provided false information about its parental controls.

Regulator Ofcom says that when it asked the company for details of its family pairing system, it was given information it had “reason to believe” was incorrect. The questions were asked as part of a report into how video-sharing platforms TikTok, Twitch and Snapchat prevent children from viewing harmful content.

In July, Ofcom asked TikTok for information about its parental control systems and how they are implemented to help ensure that users under 18 are protected from harmful content. But, it added, “Available evidence suggests that the information provided by TikTok in response to the notice may not be complete and accurate.”

TikTok has been contacted for comment.

This is not the first time TikTok has been accused of being lax about its treatment of child users. For example, in September this year, a two-year investigation by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), the EU’s lead regulator for the company, found that it failed to provide child users with the information it should. Was.

And it has been repeatedly criticized for failing to protect young users from harmful content, with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) finding earlier this year that one million UK users under the age of 13 were on the site. has more than 100 children, which is contrary to its terms of service. ,

Personal data relating to children under 13 was used without parental consent, and TikTok did not make sufficient efforts to investigate who was using the platform or remove underage children. Did not take adequate action. It has also been accused of showing pro-anorexia and other harmful content to children.

However, Ofcom’s new report finds that TikTok, Snapchat and Twitch all meet the requirements it put in place two years ago when it issued new guidelines for the platforms.

The report concluded, “We found that all three take steps to prevent children from being exposed to harmful videos, however, children may sometimes face harm when using these platforms.”

All three platforms allow children aged 13 and above to sign up. However, they rely on users stating their true age when signing up – making it easy for users to gain access by entering a false age.

While all three enforce age restrictions using a variety of methods, including AI and human moderators, “the effectiveness of these measures has not yet been established”, Ofcom said.

Users need an account to access most content on Snap or TikTok. However, Twitch is open access, meaning anyone of any age can access most of its videos, regardless of whether they have an account.

The three platforms take different approaches when it comes to classifying and labeling content as inappropriate for people under 18. TikTok categorizes content based on certain mature topics, Snap ranks it for age appropriateness on Discover and Spotlight, and Twitch has detailed content labeling.

“Without strong consistent access controls and safeguards, children are still at risk of being exposed to harmful content,” Ofcom said. “For example, all Twitch users – logged in or not – can view age-inappropriate content simply by dismissing the warning label.”

And while both TikTok and Snap have parental controls designed to give parents and caregivers some monitoring of their children’s online activity, Twitch’s terms and conditions require parents to use the service. There is a need to monitor children in real time while doing so.

With the new Online Safety Act 2023 recently receiving Royal Assent, Ofcom says it plans to continue working until the existing rules are in place – at which point it will have more powers.

It says, “If you provide an in-scope service, you must determine whether children are likely to have access to it.” “If they are, you will need to assess the risks your service poses to children and take steps to reduce them.” It will consult on a draft code of practice for the protection of children next spring.