Regulator says Citigroup discriminated against Armenian Americans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Citigroup employees labeled a group of about 80,000 Armenian Americans living near Los Angeles – the largest Armenian community outside the Armenian capital of Yerevan – as “bad guys” and secretly sent them Denied proper access to the Bank’s credit card products. In a statement on Wednesday.

The bank has agreed to pay $25.9 million to settle a case brought by the Consumer Bureau under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the federal law that bars banks from discriminating against people based on a number of characteristics, including race, national origin and religion. Prevents from doing. The regulator said $1.4 million of the total amount would be awarded to victims of Citigroup’s discriminatory practices. The other $24.5 million is a penalty for the bank’s misconduct.

“Citi has identified Armenians as vulnerable to crime and fraud,” Rohit Chopra, director of the consumer bureau, said at a press conference on Wednesday. “In fact, the City prepared the documents illegally to conceal its discrimination.”

Mr Chopra said Citigroup had been caught violating banking rules on several occasions. The consumer regulator said Citigroup’s discriminatory practices regarding Armenians were in place from at least 2015 to 2021.

“I am concerned about Citi’s long-standing problems when it comes to managing the many parts of Citi’s vast business,” Mr Chopra said.

According to the regulator, city staff viewed the community in Glendale, California, as a group whose members were likely to incur huge debts and then flee the country. He warned new employees not to give credit card applicants with Armenian-sounding last names that end in “Ian” or “Yan” the same rates as other customers, and in some cases asked them to charge these applicants. It was urged to reject it completely.

Those affected by the bank’s practice were not applying for Citigroup-branded cards; They were looking for cards offered by retailers like Home Depot and Best Buy that were underwritten by the bank. Eric Halperin, the consumer bureau’s enforcement director, said during a news conference that Citigroup was still trying to identify how many people were affected by the discrimination, but so far regulators had identified “hundreds.”

Citigroup spokeswoman Karen Kearns said in a statement that the bank was “trying to thwart a well-documented Armenian fraud ring operating in parts of California” and that “certain employees took inappropriate actions.”

According to regulators, city managers knew that excluding Armenians was illegal and had warned employees “not to discuss it in writing or on recorded phone lines.” Nevertheless, regulators found evidence of city employees discussing emails about how to conceal Glendale’s denials of applicants.

“It’s been a while since I’ve declined this due to possible credit abuse/YAN – give me some reasons I can use,” one employee wrote to another in 2016, one How to tell a potential customer that a credit card application was declined without explanation. The real reason according to the Consumer Bureau.

“We sincerely apologize to any applicants who were incorrectly assessed,” Ms Kearns said. “Following an internal investigation, we have taken appropriate action against those directly involved in this matter, and we have immediately taken measures to prevent the recurrence of such conduct.”

