Regulator denies Trans Mountain's pipeline variance request

CALGARY – The Canadian Energy Regulator has rejected Trans Mountain Corp.’s request for changes on a section of the pipeline in B.C., with the company saying it could delay construction of the ongoing expansion project and the pipeline’s start date. Can move forward.

The regulator released its decision on Tuesday, but – for the purpose of speed – did not reveal its reasons for the decision. It said it would provide its written reasons later.

Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown corporation that is building the pipeline expansion, had applied for the variance after encountering construction challenges related to hard rock between Chilliwack and Hope, B.C.

The company had requested permission to use a different diameter, wall thickness and coating than originally approved for a 2,300-meter section of the pipeline.

At a recent oral hearing in Calgary, Trans Mountain Corp. said the denial of the variance could add an additional 55 to 60 days to the project’s construction schedule.

That could mean, Chief Project Execution Officer Corey Goulet argued at the hearing, that Trans Mountain might not be able to complete the project in time for the projected first quarter 2024 start date.

According to the official transcript of the hearing, Goulet said, “You know, we’re at least a month behind our plan, maybe more.”

The development is the latest in a series of construction-related hurdles that have hit the Trans Mountain expansion project.

This pipeline is Canada’s only oil pipeline to the West Coast. The expansion will increase the pipeline’s capacity from 300,000 bpd currently to 890,000 barrels per day and improve access to export markets for Canadian oil companies.

But during construction the project’s cost has increased from the original estimate of $5.4 billion to the latest estimate of $30.9 billion.

Earlier this fall, Trans Mountain Corp. applied to the regulator for permission to change the route for a 1.3-km extension of the pipe in the Jaco Lake area near Kamloops, B.C., due to difficulties digging the tunnel.

The regulator granted that request, even though the BC First Nation opposed the route change.

Trans Mountain is working hard to complete the project on time to prevent additional cost overruns as well as revenue losses of approximately $200 million per month if the pipeline does not begin shipping oil sooner than expected. .

Last week, a group of oil shippers including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Marathon Petroleum, Parkland Refining, PetroChina Canada Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. wrote a letter to the Canada Energy Regulator stressing the importance of completing the pipeline expansion project on time. I went. ,

“However, if the variances cause any adverse or unanticipated impact on shippers, Trans Mountain bears all responsibility for correcting these issues in a timely and appropriate manner and at its sole cost, risk and expense, ” Shippers said’ the letter said.

Trans Mountain testified at the hearing that using a different diameter and thickness of pipe for the 2,300 meter section of the project would not reduce the total amount of oil that could be carried by the expanded pipeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com