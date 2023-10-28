Regular S&P 500 correction or something more serious?

It seems as if the market is pre-mourning the end of the economic expansion, while still being very active – vigorous, even. The S&P 500’s three-month correction deepened to more than 10% from its peak over the course of a week, when third-quarter gross domestic product was recorded at an annualized rate of 4.9%, with inflation slowly slowing. And corporate income was increasing. All companies are outperforming expectations, with three-quarters of companies three percentage points ahead of forecasts. After a full year, when one group predicted a 100% chance of a recession next year and no recession, investors are collectively dumping the stocks (consumer cyclicals, banks, basic materials) that are most affected by economic activity. are connected. The standard late-cycle psychology is established and will not be completely eliminated until the cycle resets, with the stalled economy beginning and expected to continue being pushed into the near future. The market is now apparently concluding that consumer fatigue and higher 15-year bond yields will be too much to absorb – and if it isn’t then the Federal Reserve will have to force the issue and possibly tear into the economic fabric. Some cracks will arise. This is difficult for those who prefer to respect the market’s message rather than telling it how to act. Sure, stocks always try to anticipate the next change in fundamentals and outperform any individual hurdle over time – but the market also gets ahead of the curve and goes astray at times, which is a Creates opportunities for people with strong beliefs in different viewpoints. Any purchasing interest? In addition to the widespread unease and selloff reaction to most mega-cap earnings reports, the 2.6% decline in the S&P 500 last week also reflects the more disorderly risk-fleeing action that follows a broken uptrend. The 200-day moving average led the way and the widely quoted potential support zone of 4200 put up no fight. That brought systematic trend-following hedge funds close to a recent record-setting short position in the index, according to Goldman Sachs’ trading desk. With the close at 4117, the index is now back in the area where it spent nearly two months of churning before hitting higher highs in April and May. It is also near the halfway point between last October’s low and July’s high. On paper, this should be an area where some buying interest emerges. .SPX YTD Mountain S&P 500, YTD S&P 500 is also down 10% over the past two years and is at levels first reached 30 months ago, US GDP is now 18% higher than that time and annual income 10% is % more. This does not guarantee anything but does suggest that valuation risk has been reduced, if not certainly eliminated. Since shares began their 10% decline in July, the one-year consensus profit forecast for the S&P has risen from about $235 to $241. This puts the S&P 500 at about 17 times forward earnings, which is roughly the average over the last decade. (You’ll say that Treasury yields are too high now, so stocks appear unattractive, but I’d respond that the current stock-bond valuation spread was fairly consistent in the two decades before 2000.) The equal-weight S&P one The multiple is around 14 and the equally weighted consumer discretionary sector is under 13, which is close to the low 2022 P/E. It is never wise to insist that stocks are priced in advance in case of a recession, once a recession is upon us investors never take it easy. And cyclical stocks can be dangerous value traps at low valuations. But, again, consumers looking at macro data and willing to bet can stop there, they will have plenty of names to choose from. Savita Subramanian, equity and quantitative strategist at Bank of America, points out that “long-term growth expectations for S&P 500 earnings have fallen to record lows, a powerful contrarian indicator.” He has an index target of 4600 for year-end, which is essentially a round trip to the July high. Yes, market breadth is poor, with the equal-weight S&P 500 less than 5% off its October 2022 low, but that’s what markets look like when they’re “selling off.” We probably didn’t reach “so bad it’s good” status by the end of last week, but oversold readings and strategic investor positioning and the like have entered the zip code. This incredible action in the market last week came at a time when the bond market was unnaturally stable. The 10-year Treasury yield edged above 5% on Monday and then finished at 4.84%. US10Y YTD Mountain US 10-year Treasuries are a relief, no doubt, but the yield never dipped below 4.8%, the high it hit earlier in the first half of the month. Value may be building in long-term bonds as yields remain well above inflation, but yields may need to fall to 4.6% or below to signal to bond-phobic equity investors that the fever is breaking. Has been, because markets are struggling to come. At an appropriate balance between rates, economic conditions and equity valuations. Multiple culprits In addition to the yield story, other factors are also at work, confirming the old notion that there are always multiple culprits for a market correction. Terrorism and regional military conflict are rarely long-term market inflection points in themselves, but they can increase risk-off impulses. The past three Fridays have seen volatile trading and fluctuations in the CBOE Volatility Index, which is evidence that traders were preparing ahead of the weekend of a potential escalation in the Israel-Hamas war, only to see some relaxation the following Monday. For. Gold is hitting new highs and Bitcoin’s strong performance is adding to the sense of foreboding among global asset owners. It is reminiscent of the US invasion of Iraq in March 2003. Stocks had attempted a strong comeback from the bear market lows prior to October, but the S&P 500 fell nearly 14% in less than two months starting in January. Because the attack was considered almost certain. There was a lot more going on, but once military action began in March, stocks soared as the weight of uncertainty was lifted. This is also the time of year that is attributed to weakness in tax-loss selling by mutual funds with the fiscal year ending in October, the general autumn turmoil and several notable market crashes in late October throughout history. is an estimated contributor to floors. I thought here a few weeks ago that investors were perhaps a little over-reliant on the seasonality-strength story of the fourth quarter, and in fact, apart from a weak bounce from the early month lows, nothing much has happened so far. Now that the historical pattern says there should be tailwinds late in the year, perhaps this year’s general loss of confidence that that will happen will help. Not to mention a modest challenge to the hope and confidence that the Magnificent Seven tech giants can remain untouched by higher rates and doubts about their growth outlook. When investors become uncertain about so-called “sure things”, the possibility of pleasant surprises is restored. Of course, if the tape doesn’t get some relief soon given the widespread price damage in November and general calendar support, it will lend credence to the idea that the market is struggling with something more serious than can be seen on the face of it. can be OK. Economic evidence to come.

Source: www.cnbc.com