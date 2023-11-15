RegTech Market 2022-2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, global regtech market Estimated to increase in size 11.68 billion US dollars From 2021 to 2026. The market is expected to grow at CAGR 20.42% During the forecast period. Apart from this, the pace of development will be faster. Integration of AI with RegTech There is a major trend in the market. The adoption of AI improves the identification of patterns and similarities even in unrelated sets of data, which is important for providing insights from these data sets. AI can process multiple data sets, including behavioral patterns within diverse data sources, such as data collected from social media and stock market prices. The combination of AI with RegTech is expected to help end users perform complex pattern matching and detect data anomalies in data sets. Therefore, the application of AI in RegTech is increasing, which will support the market during the forecast period. to find out more, Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RegTech Market 2023-2027

Global RegTech Market – Five Forces

The global regtech market is fragmentedAnd the analysis of five forces includes-

bargaining power of buyers

threat of new entrants

threat of rivalry

bargaining power of suppliers

threat of substitutes

Global RegTech Market – Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global RegTech market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global RegTech market.

North America It will contribute 32% to the market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major country for the RegTech market in this region. Market growth in North America will be driven by factors such as the widespread presence of large financial institutions. The region is home to several global investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JPMorgan & Co. (JP Morgan). Additionally, North America’s BFSI sector is one of the largest globally. This is anticipated to provide high growth opportunities for the RegTech market in the region during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities, new product launches, latest trends and post-pandemic recovery of the global market at the regional level.

Global RegTech Market – Customer Perspective

The report covers the market adoption lifecycle from the innovator stage to the laggard stage. It focuses on the adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Additionally, the report also includes key purchasing criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global RegTech Market – Segmentation Assessment section overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises).

large enterprises This segment will account for a significant share in the market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of RegTech solutions in large enterprises will be driven by the increasing demand for complex regulatory reporting and risk management, identity management and controls, compliance management and transaction monitoring requirements. Implementation of RegTech is more profitable and efficient compared to manual management of complex regulatory and compliance processes. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

global regtech market , market dynamics Key factors driving market growth

Growing demand to identify financial crimes within financial organizations Due to increasing frauds, electronic crimes, money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption and insider dealing, the market growth is increasing.

Financial organizations deal with large amounts of data on a daily basis.

RegTech is used for real-time fraud detection and prevention. It enables financial organizations to identify financial crimes in an automated and cost-effective manner.

RegTech uses analytics and cognitive capabilities to analyze financial transactions and provide timely alerts on any potential fraudulent or illegal transactions.

RegTech also provides intelligent process automation to end users to speed up routine tasks and reduce human intervention.

These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

shortage of skilled workforce Adequate financial and technical knowledge to work on advanced technological platforms in the BFSI sector will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Training the workforce on advanced technologies like blockchain or cybersecurity can be very expensive and time-consuming.

Banks and other financial institutions are competing with technology companies to hire the best IT workforce and train them on financial regulations and compliance standards.

Therefore, talent management has been the main hurdle for the BFSI sector.

These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this RegTech market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors driving the growth of the RegTech market between 2022 and 2026

Accurate estimation of RegTech market size and its contribution to the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

RegTech market growth in North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RegTech market vendors

