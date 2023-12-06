Regenified Is Creating The Framework We Need To Save The Planet

Co-founder of Regenified, Gabe Brown, walking on his regenerative fields next to his neighbor’s … [+] conventionally farmed land. Regenified.com

With over half of the world’s agricultural land now degraded and extreme weather becoming more and more the norm, our civilization faces a real threat to its food security. Regenerative agriculture, whose methods are marked by patience, stewardship, and an unwavering commitment to restore natural fecundity and balance, is our best hope for feeding ourselves in a post-Climate world and for bringing our out-of-whack carbon cycle back into balance.

Executive Summary

Regenified, co-founded in 2022 by a respected farmer, rancher, and regenerative agriculture educator from North Dakota, Mr. Gabe Brown, helps institutional food buyers make good on their public promises to decrease the carbon intensity of their inputs and improve the sustainability of their products.

Regenified closes a standards gap by providing clear guidelines regarding what constitutes “regenerative” practices for farms and ranches. These practices advance soil health and the resiliency of farms and give the stewards of the land a nice profit boost.

The company generates revenues by conducting verification reviews for buyers and suppliers. Regenified’s services ensure that regenerative claims are authentic and credible so that end consumers like you and me know that what we buy will help mitigate climate change and restore healthy ecosystems.

Gabe Brown meeting with the Regenified team. Regenified.com

While Regenified is a new company, its intellectual property is deep and broad. Brown is a celebrity in the regenerative agriculture world; he has been featured in the Netflix documentary Kiss the Ground and a newly released documentary about regenerative agriculture, Common Ground, was dedicated to him. He has been teaching other agriculturalists how to incorporate them into their operations for over 30 years through a consulting firm he co-founded, Understanding Agriculture, and he detailed his family’s journey to regenerative agriculture in his 2018 memoir, Dirt to Soil

Regenified’s History

The story of Regenified is the story of Gabe Brown, originally a city boy who was drawn to agriculture and married into a North Dakota farming family after college. His memoir detailing his journey from city boy to conventional farmer, to a leading light in the regenerative agriculture movement is detailed in his wonderful 2018 memoir, Dirt to Soil.

The area in which Brown farms and ranches is ecologically fragile, with only 17 inches of precipitation per year, about one-third of which comes as snow. Droughts and other extreme weather events are common and can wipe out entire crops.

The years soon after Brown bought his land saw back-to-back disasters that destroyed his crops and left him dispirited and deeply in debt. As a last resort, he decided to study the soil, delving into the pages of Thomas Jefferson’s journals to figure out how farming was done before the introduction of ssynthetic fertilizers and other chemicals.

Reading Jefferson’s journals prompted Brown to take what was then considered a big risk by his family and neighbors. He gradually incorporated time-tested ecological practices similar to those used by Thomas Jefferson and indigenous peoples before him. The longer he continued using what is now called “regenerative” methods, the more he began seeing the positive effects of his move away from conventional agriculture.

A few of those early, hopeful signs were his soil’s increased water absorption during rains, the discovery of more earthworms in the soil (indicating the soil’s ecosystem was being restored), and a reduction in the need for chemical fertilizers and herbicides. The economic effects of these changes were also notable: because he was spending less on expensive inputs, his profit margins were heading up.

Realizing that regenerative farming was good for his land and for his bottom line, Gabe and several partners started a consultancy to help other agriculturalists incorporate regenerative techniques into their operations. This consultancy, Understanding Agriculture, shows fellow farmers how to increase farm profitability through regenerative farming and ranching methods.

Regenified, which began operations in 2022, represents the flip side of the Understanding Agriculture business. It is a certification company that publishes standards specifying regenerative agriculture best practices for farmers.

Regenified conducts regenerative farming assessments of farmers’ operations on behalf of the farmers themselves or of large food buyers, such as grocery stores, processed food companies, and the like. These assessments quantify the extent to which the operations are successfully implementing, maintaining, and expanding regenerative practices.

What is Regenerative Agriculture?

Regenerative Farming represents a holistic approach to agriculture that focuses on (borrowing Brown’s book title) techniques to turn lifeless dirt into productive soil.

Good soil forms the base of a multifaceted below- and above-ground ecosystem teeming with complex interactions between bacteria, fungi, insects, birds, beasts, and plants. Healthy soils provide what bow-tie-wearing economists term important “ecosystem services,” including high levels of water absorption and carbon sequestration and an increased ability to support a diverse array of plant and animal life.

Regenified’s methodology is guided by what it has set forth as the 6-3-4 rule of Regenerative Agriculture: Six principles of soil health, three rules of adaptive stewardship, and four key ecosystem processes. You can read about the 6-3-4 framework in Regenerative’s standards document, but I think the easiest way to understand regenerative agriculture is to contrast it to the operations of a conventional farm.

I have written a companion article to this one that does just that, so if you are curious about how stark the differences are between the two farming methods, read through that as well.

Climate and Health Impacts

Climate Impacts

Regenerative farming and ranching represent, in my opinion, the single most powerful tool humanity has in its kit to restore our out-of-balance carbon cycle as it rebuilds the (presently crashing) biodiversity of the planet. It is also the most scalable in that, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), approximately 38% of the global land surface is under cultivation. This amounts to about 17.2 million square kilometers. Regenerative farmers and ranchers enhance soil health and increase the percentage of soil organic matter in the ground. Doing so turns agricultural fields from being carbon sources into vast carbon sinks.

On a well-functioning regenerative farm, carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere and stored in the ground, helping mitigate the effects of climate change and fostering ecological resilience in extreme weather events such as droughts or floods. Brown says that his own 6,000-acre farm has sequestered an additional 96 tonnes of CO 2 per acre in the top four feet of his soil and and is capable of capturing 30 inches of water per hour and storing over 140,000 gallons of water per acre. Just imagine if the 17.2 million acres of land under cultivation were all converted to regenerative methods, and you will understand why your correspondent is so bullish on this idea.

Health Impacts

Our food is killing us.

A 2009 study by Donald Davis found that “…three recent studies of historical food composition data found apparent median declines of 5% to 40% or more in some minerals in groups of [conventionally-grown] vegetables and perhaps fruits; one study also evaluated vitamins and protein with similar results.” In contrast, crops grown regeneratively have been shown to contain higher nutrient levels.

The herbicide glyphosate has been shown to be carcinogenic and also limits the ability of plants to absorb micronutrients making the plants less hardy and less nutritious.

As our food has become less nutritious, obesity and metabolic disorders have skyrocketed. A 2022 study found that incidents of metabolic syndrome had increased by around one-third in the twenty years between 1999 and 2018. A good bit of this increase is likely tied to increasing consumption of highly-processed food—which now makes up 58% of the average American’s diet—and high-fructose corn syrup—which can be found in everything from breakfast cereal to ketchup to soda.

Nutrient value is not the only concern.

Sewage sludge is allowed to be used as fertilizer on crops and a recent study pointed out that this sludge contains microplastics, PFAS forever chemicals, and “pharmaceuticals and personal care products” cannot be removed using current water treatment methods, so end up entering our food chain.

If there is a hell on earth, it looks like a CAFO. These operations maintain animals kept at very high population densities, often standing in their own waste for days, fattened up quickly eating food for which they were not evolved to eat, pumped with antibiotics (because the high population density creates disease outbreaks), and slaughtered before they can die from disease.

CAFOs use anaerobic lagoons —basins that store animal waste—and release substances that pollute the air and water, posing a risk to the environment and human health. CAFOs use chemicals like pesticides and hormones, which can linger in our meat and the environment. For example, if a farm uses chemicals to keep pests away from chickens, those substances may remain in the chicken meat after slaughtering, ending up in the Chicken Nuggets we buy at the local drive-through. In addition to negatively affecting water and air quality, scientists worry that CAFOs are helping to produce antibiotic resistant super-bacteria.

The Green Revolution succeeded in feeding billions of people, but the toll it has taken on our environment and on our carbon cycle has been extreme. Our present agricultural system uses the same principle as someone who decides to start a cocaine habit to lose weight. We’ve got to kick this habit before it’s too late.

Regenified’s Business

Interest in regenerative farming among farmers has been matched with an interest in organic and sustainably grown food among suburbanites like your correspondent. I am okay with paying more for my groceries as long as I can be confident that the food is grown and harvested in a way that makes me and the planet healthier.

The problem is that while there are regulations regarding what can be called “organic,” there have not been similar standards for regenerative farming. Realizing this gap in the marketplace and wanting to combat the issue of unethical “greenwashing.” Brown and his partners established Regenified to help farmers understand what methods are truly regenerative and help buyers gain the confidence they are purchasing food grown and harvested sustainably.

Regenified helps agricultural suppliers and buyers by publishing a framework encompassing a list of principles and practices that a farm is benchmarked and verified against to be considered engaging in regenerative agriculture assessing and confirming their commitment to regenerative farming practices, and gauging their progress in regenerative agriculture, offering additional support as needed. A farm or ranch must apply all regenerative principles and practices to at least 20% of its acreage to reach the lowest Regenified certification Tier. Regenified collaborates with a select group of brands, with the majority of its clientele consisting of farmers who seek verification. There are several certification tiers, and a farm must enact more regenerative practices or increase the proportion of the land on which these practices are instituted to move up to the next highest tier.

In this way, farmers are given a clear framework and guidance on what constitutes bona fide regenerative practices, and buyers are assured that farmers are meeting strict, third-party guidelines.

While Regenified’s primary focus remains on supporting farmers, its initiatives also encompass consumers, enhancing awareness of food quality, and enabling more informed and mindful choices on their next shopping trip.

Erik’s Take

Over the past few years, I have written about my admiration for the farmer, novelist, and philosopher, Wendell Berry. He is a national treasure, and I encourage everyone to become familiar with his work, starting with The Unsettling of America: Culture and Agriculture (1977).

When I mentioned Berry’s name to Brown, he told me that he considered Berry a friend and a mentor and has had many discussions with him over the years. Like Berry, Brown is an iconoclast—swimming upstream against a mighty river of government policy and the wider public’s separation from the process of food production.

Brown is doing his part and teaching farmers how to increase profits and build the value of their land through regenerative techniques. Farmers and buyers are doing their parts—creating a trustworthy supply chain of regeneratively grown products.

Now, it is our turn to do our parts. Next time you are in a store, tell the manager that you would feel much better about your food if it had a Regenified certification.

Brown knows (much better than I) that the land will treat us only as well as we treat the land. Intelligent investors take note.

Martha Martins contributed reporting for this article.