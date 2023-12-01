TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ – The future of the planet is not a foregone conclusion. At Regenerate Canada, WWF’s visually stunning and highly interactive exhibition opening today at Arcadia Earth Toronto, the choice is ours.

Megan Leslie at the grand opening of Regenerate Canada, WWF’s new immersive exhibit at Arcadia Earth Toronto (c) Joshua Ostroff, WWF-Canada (CNW Group/World Wildlife Fund Canada)

Using projection mapping technology, guests will explore two possible futures for our planet and the decisions that lead to each.

Ultimately, the story that unfolds in Canada’s forests, peatlands and the Arctic – remarkable places that are home to thousands of incredible species and play a vital role in regulating the Earth’s climate – is one of hope. Guests will learn about nature-based climate solutions – such as restoration and indigenous-based conservation – and the impact of industry on species at risk and be inspired by the knowledge that we can still change course and move towards a brighter future. Can reach where wildlife, nature and people thrive.

WWF-Canada partnered with Arcadia Earth to create Regenerate Canada, one of 10 unique rooms with a 17,000-square-foot multi-sensory experience located within the city’s newest mixed-use complex, The Well. Each room transports visitors to new environments while showcasing the beauty of the planet while reflecting the devastating effects of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Tickets are on sale now, with $2 from each individual ticket donated to WWF-Canada. The fund will support the organization’s bold and ambitious 10-year plan to expand habitats, reduce carbon in the atmosphere, reduce industrial impacts and resulting wildlife loss, and fight climate change.

To learn more and purchase your tickets Today, visit arcadiaearth.ca.

Megan Leslie, President and CEO of WWF-Canada, says:

“This exhibition is for those who have thought ‘what can I do to help the planet’ or have questioned whether their actions make a difference. It is a great way to help nature fight the biodiversity and climate change crises. Uses the power of art to educate visitors about the potential of nature.And it will inspire you to support causes that help protect and restore nature.

We know that people across Canada are aware of the real threats facing our planet, and many feel pessimistic about the future. “This exhibition will show that there is hope, but we must act now.”

Craig Perlmutter, president of Arcadia Earth Toronto, says:

“Partnering with WWF-Canada to build the Regenerate Canada Projection Mapping Room at Arcadia Earth gives us an incredible opportunity to empower individuals to take measurable actions for nature that expand and manage habitats, reduce carbon emissions Helps reduce and minimize industrial impact.

We are proud to support WWF-Canada on this mission by donating $2 from every individual ticket sold, which will ultimately help keep our world safe so that both nature and people can thrive.”

About Arcadia Earth Toronto

Arcadia Earth is an immersive environmental exhibition that combines large-scale art installations and exciting technology to inspire visitors to take action towards a more sustainable future. Our interactive exhibits will showcase the beauty of our planet and the impact of human actions on the environment. Join us on a journey of discovery and be part of the solution to creating a better, more sustainable world for all living beings.

About WWF-Canada (wwf.ca):

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, prevent wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure that all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive.

An Arctic scene at Regenerate Canada, WWF’s immersive experience at Arcadia Earth Toronto (c) Justin Keeley/WWF-Canada (CNW Group/World Wildlife Fund Canada)

A view of a forest in WWF’s Regenerate Canada Projection Mapping Room at Arcadia Earth Toronto (c) Justin Keeley/WWF-Canada (CNW Group/World Wildlife Fund Canada)

