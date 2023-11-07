updated founder refurbished

The market for refurbished, refurbished and upgraded electronics has secured $57 million in funding to expand its reach in Europe.

The Series C round was led by Evely Growth Partners and C4 Ventures, previous backers of the company.

The Austrian company, founded in 2017, is active in several European countries and plans to expand deeper into the broader European market. According to the company, it is profitable in two countries, Austria and Germany.

Chief Executive Peter Windishhofer said, “This milestone is not only a significant achievement for Refurbished, but also signals a broader market shift toward embracing sustainability in consumer choices.”

“Our scalable business model enables us to grow profitably and make consumption more sustainable. This is beneficial for us and our planet.”

Refurbished sells its services as a green alternative to purchasing electronics and as a contributor to the circular economy by selling fully refurbished electronic devices with warranty.

Citing a study by research institute Fraunhofer, the company said its users have contributed to saving 495 tonnes of e-waste in the last six and a half years.

Co-founder Kaminski said, “Our vision is to increase consumer confidence in refurbished products. Refurbishment must become the ‘new normal’ and as consumers we must rethink our consumption to reduce the impact on the environment.”

He said the Series C funding will be invested to continue that mission. All Iron Ventures and SpeedInvest also contributed to the funding round.

Boris Bakech, managing partner of co-lead investor C4 Ventures, acknowledged that Refurbished has raised the money at a difficult time for tech fundraising.

“Many founders looking to scale their companies face a number of obstacles, and given the challenges many tech companies faced in 2023, it proved to be a difficult year for many,” he said.

“In this demanding environment, Refurbished has not only thrived but also excelled in its field [sustainability] That was at the heart of every decision he made along the way.”

Refurbished is moving into a space that has gained more attention recently. Some of its competitors in the circular economy sector for consumer electronics include Grover and Circularity, which promote rental and subscription services for devices and have also raised large sums of money from investors.