Reframes asset management for relevance and leadership

The relevance of asset management remains, but traditional methods and structures cannot continue.

We are all aware of the current challenges in our asset management industry, including financial pressures and disruption from geopolitics, demographics and technology.

What about other recent developments? E&Y in its September 2023 report “Are you reimagining the future of asset management or is it reimagining you?” Did a good job detailing some challenging scenarios.

The E&Y report suggests that by 2030, asset managers may face several very different but probable scenarios.

scenario analysis It’s more than just identifying risks. The report reminds us that traditional planning processes can overestimate continuity and underestimate adaptability to the unexpected. And unexpected events can often bring unexpected opportunities.

E&Y presents seven scenario challenges. Here are two:

I. The combination of Generative AI and Machine Learning replaces human portfolio managers.

Features of the scenario: Investment management is largely conducted using AI with limited human intervention. AI tools can follow pre-selected and defined investment guidelines, simulate risk scenarios or develop new investment approaches based on the analysis of hidden signals derived from traditional market data or alternative, open or unstructured data sources . AI decision-making can be tracked and audited in real time.

Today, preparations are on the minds of many companies to increase regulatory pressure on AI. Asset managers are already establishing robust risk and governance infrastructure around their AI-powered activities. This is in response to President Biden’s October 30 executive order establishing a new set of rules to deal with the value and security risks associated with AI. The executive order acknowledges the problem-solving potential of the technology, while also noting that “irresponsible use can increase societal harms such as fraud, discrimination, bias, and disinformation; displacing and disempowering workers; suppress competition; And pose a threat to national security.”

Regulation is lagging behind actual use. Asset managers should assume that many of their employees are already using AI, even if only for simple tasks like composing emails and summarizing reports.

When asset managers input large amounts of data into AI models, there is a risk of private information being compromised. Again, we see that European regulations are stronger than those in the US. European rules, including the EU’s 2018 General Data Protection Regulation law, provide greater privacy for personal data.

Second. Direct to Customer (D2C) became the industry’s default customer relationship type

Features of the scenario: Asset managers operate large D2C distribution networks based on online connections, receiving investments from investors either directly or through introductory online platforms.

Over the next decade, the ability to outperform and deliver superior execution will provide the baseline for asset management success. However, to lead and remain relevant, winning companies will have a strategy rooted in purpose that meets the needs of investors planning for retirement or funding life events.