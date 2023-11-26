Reform Britain ‘in discussion’ with Tory MPs furious over PM’s migration ‘betrayal’

Reform UK leader Richard Tice speaks to BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Reform UK leader Richard Tice has claimed he has had “numerous discussions” with Conservative MPs – including ministers – who are “furious” at the government’s “betrayal” on migration.

But he insisted no one has been promised cash to defect after Tory vice-chairman Lee Anderson said he was offered “a lot of money” to defect.

Mr Tice said he was pleased to confirm that he has been in talks with a number of Conservative MPs – including both ministers and former ministers – who are angry at the Government’s failure to stop the boats.

He said he would keep the discussions “completely confidential”, but indicated that they had given him “the opportunity to change the shape of the debate”.

Laura Trott, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said that a vote for reform “is a vote for Keir Starmer as Prime Minister”.

Anderson ‘offered a lot of money’

It came after Mr Anderson was caught on tape claiming he had been offered cash to join Mr Tice’s party, which was founded by former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

In a recording obtained by The Sunday Times, the Ashfield MP can be heard saying: “There is now a political party that starts with R that offered me a lot of money to join them. I say a lot of money, I mean a lot of money.”

The newspaper said the comments were made at a “Lagers with Lee” meeting at Cambridge Rugby Club in October.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Tice said: “I am very pleased to confirm that I have had a number of discussions with a number of Tory MPs, ministers, former ministers, who are absolutely appalled by the betrayal. Very angry. Angry over the government’s promises, angry over its failure to stop the boats, angry over opening the borders to mass immigration.

“Obviously I would keep those discussions completely confidential, but let me make this absolutely clear: no cash or money has been offered in any way. What has been offered is an opportunity to change the nature of the debate.

‘A vote for reform is a vote for Starmer’

In recent by-elections, reforms have received only a small share of the vote.

But that has led some Conservatives to fear it could tempt Tory voters disenchanted with issues such as the small boats crisis to switch allegiance at the next general election.

Their concerns are reflected in the polls, with a recent YouGov poll showing that around 12 per cent of people who supported the Conservatives in 2019 now support reform. Meanwhile, Mr Tice’s party is garnering about 10 per cent of the total vote.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Trott insisted she was not worried that the reforms would push her party further to the right.

She said: “I will be absolutely clear that a vote for Reform or any other party that is not Conservative is a vote for Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

“But what I will say is one of the reasons it’s so important for me to be on a show like yours is to explain what we as a government are doing to stop the boats.”

Mr Sunak also used an interview with the Mail on Sunday to warn disgruntled Tories against leaving the party.

He said: “A vote for everyone who is not Conservative is a vote to put Keir Starmer in office.”

Mr Anderson has been contacted for comment.

