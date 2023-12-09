Reebok follows Nike into fashion and video games with a little AI – Cryptosaurus

Summary

Sportswear brand Reebok is diving into the metaverse.

Authentic Brands Group-owned shoe maker Reebok has entered into an exclusive partnership with crypto technology startup Futureverse to develop multiple digital games and experiences powered by AI and blockchain, the companies jointly announced on Thursday.

The stated goal of the collaboration is to expand the Reebok brand’s presence into virtual realms and “revolutionize fashion in the digital world”.

While the partnership is set to upload many Reebok styles into NFT-linked wearable digital versions, as footwear brands including parent company Adidas and rival Nike have done recently, Reebok is specifically interested in creating a gaming experience . Immersive virtual games that give those digital shoes a reason to exist.

Next year, Reebok and Futureverse will introduce “Reebok Impact,” a “digital shoe experience that challenges the mind and heart” that will include artificial intelligence technology and on-chain digital wearables. “Impact”, the first announced project to emerge from the collaboration between the two companies, was, according to its creators, “designed to demonstrate that life is not about your shoes, but what you do while wearing them. It’s about.”

“Our ethos upholds the principle of leading with purpose and going into the world not as a spectator, but as a participant,” Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said in a statement. “Our partnership with Futureverse and the upcoming launch of Reebok Impact allows us to push traditional boundaries of innovation to engage our consumers in the digital evolution of our products in a way that redefines the realm of the possible.”

Futureverse raised $54 million in Series A in July. The company wants to establish an “open metaverse,” which is a digital ecosystem of multiple platforms between which digital assets like NFTs can flow freely, primarily by acquiring other cryptocurrencies, gaming, and metaverse experiences. And they have been merged into the Futureverse platform. None of the 11 companies under the Futureverse umbrella have yet ventured into the growing digital footwear sector.

In December 2021, Nike led a virtual charge for the footwear industry by acquiring RTFKT, an NFT sneaker studio. The company has since established a large NFT community and launched several exclusive physical sneaker collections, including digital sneakers. Several fashion and footwear brands, including Adidas, Dior and Puma, have launched similar “digital-physical”. Nike has also brought its digital fashion to the popular game Fortnite, although not in the form of NFTs.

Reebok has not yet announced plans to create physical sneakers tied to the digital token. However, on Thursday the brand announced the release of a limited edition of sneakers in collaboration with Gary Vaynerchuk’s NFT brand, VFriends, which will be available exclusively to VFriends token holders on December 12 before going on sale worldwide on December 15. Will be available for.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Editor’s note: This story was updated after publication to note that Reebok is now owned by Authentic Brands Group, not Adidas as originally stated. Authentic Brands Group acquired Reebok from Adidas in 2022.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech