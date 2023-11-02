Redwood Materials ready to recycle the first big wave of used EV batteries

According to Redwood Materials, even battery packs that survive a crash or fire contain valuable materials that can be recycled and reused. associated Press

In 2024, a quarter million old electric vehicles will be ready for dismantling and recycling. That could be a jump of more than 30% by 2023 — and Redwood Materials, which aims to become the nation’s leading EV battery recycler, is ramping up its operations to prepare for the coming onslaught.

The company, created by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, which also makes components for new batteries from materials recovered from old batteries, expects to replace about 250,000 old Tesla Model S sedans, Nissan Leaf hatchbacks, Toyota Prius, Prius Plug- These and other hybrids will be introduced. On the dismantler lot in 2024 – with more coming every year. This year it is between 150,000 and 200,000. To make sure it gets as many old batteries as possible, it has launched a web portal that offers auto dismantlers quick buyouts and schedules trucks to take them away for recycling.

“Due to the initial ramp up of EVs in the 2012 to 2014 time frame, next year will be the first big wave of EVs hitting the road. This is across the board in EVs, but we also see a large number of hybrids, primarily Prius and plug-ins,” said Cal Lankton, chief commercial officer at Redwood. forbes, “There are more and more EVs on the road every year, so you can use analytics about battery degradation over time and general car fleet demise to estimate how many cars will be taken off the road in a given time frame.” Are. ,

That’s good news for the closely held company that wants to recover as much of the high-value metals including nickel, cobalt, lithium and copper in EV and hybrid batteries as possible and turn them into cathode and anode materials for new cells. What Redwood recovers includes electronic waste processors, battery factory scrap and packs from dismantlers with auto companies including Toyota, Ford, Volvo and Volkswagen. Redwood has raised nearly $2 billion and received a $2 billion federal loan to expand recycling and component production operations at its Nevada plant and a new facility under construction near Charleston, South Carolina.

Keeping EV Batteries Out of Landfills

Efforts by Carson City, Nevada-based Redwood and competitors like Li-Cycle to expand battery recycling come as states including Washington, California, Colorado, New Jersey and Illinois enacted rules to keep EV batteries out of landfills. Dismantlers aren’t sure new regulations are needed because they’re making money by reselling old batteries that are still usable or sending them to recyclers like Redwood, rather than scrapping them.

“It wouldn’t make sense to put them in a landfill,” said Russ Spaulding, owner of Spaulding Auto Dismantlers in Tacoma, Washington, which works with Redwood. That’s because even old lead acid batteries, which can be recycled, sell for up to $12, while hybrid and EV packs sell for much more.

“These batteries cost at least several hundred dollars. …They’re not going to the landfill,” he said.

California has been drafting guidelines for battery recycling since 2018, with input from an industry advisory group, but has not yet released any final standards.

Redwood is making copper foil for battery anodes that it supplies to Panasonic. redwood material

Redwood said he supports state regulations that would require automakers to create programs to recover old batteries but he is concerned about how they are structured. For example, it opposes the establishment of a third party to oversee battery reuse and recycling efforts, which has been suggested in California, arguing that it could make the process more expensive. He also believes it is unnecessary because dismantlers are already financially incentivized to sell every pack they have.

This also includes lithium-ion batteries involved in accidents, which can cause fires, said Lankton, who previously managed fleet and global operations for Lyft and was Tesla’s vice president of energy sales.

“There is a different set of shipping requirements that creates some complexity, but it is all solvable. There’s still value there; It is not necessary that all metals burn at the same time,” he said. “We deactivate it through our proprietary thermal treatment process, and then turn it back into core minerals that we can extract.”