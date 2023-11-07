Opinion:

The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee recently held a hearing on the need to better protect Americans’ data privacy rights in the new artificial intelligence era, especially from Big Tech giants.

The Committee is right: Artificial intelligence, while poised to boost efficiency, innovation, and economic growth, should only be allowed to grow if Americans can maintain their rights and control over their sensitive information.

AI is pulling data from all corners of the web – including their sensitive information – in an effort to build and refine the business models and user profiling algorithms of large corporations.

Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal highlighted this point well. The social media giant allowed Cambridge to collect data on millions of users without their consent so the company could improve its political digital advertising modeling. It used AI to make its digital promotion tools even more targeted and powerful.

A lesser known but equally problematic example is Clearview AI, an American company that collected photographs of children and adults for mass surveillance, facial recognition, and personal selling. This case study shows how far companies can go in using AI to monitor our every move.

While AI has become a leader in the technology world over the past few years, one of the witnesses heard by Congress last month made a compelling point: The problem is not AI. This lacks a comprehensive federal data privacy standard.

Even absent AI, for the past decade, unscrupulous companies have used and abused the fact that Congress has not yet defined, enacted, and enforced privacy protections for today’s smart technology. As a result, Americans’ personal information is increasingly being captured and monetized across multiple digital channels.

Drivers suffer as soon as they get into their cars, especially in their autonomous vehicles. The built-in sensors, cameras, microphones and GPS trackers of these cars are capturing unprecedented data about each user that could become a $2 trillion revenue stream for the automotive industry. This is a problem in itself, but it is especially concerning when many of these car manufacturers have been found to have significant data security vulnerabilities.

Teens and families are often affected when they log onto social media websites and apps, where their information has sometimes been found to be tracked and mined without their consent.

Because minor privacy rules and laws have not been meaningfully updated since 2013, even children are being harmed by the absence of a federal privacy standard. We saw this when SchoolCare, a technology company used by more than 3,000 schools nationally to connect students to health care services, sold itself to FindHelp, a social care company. A data breach in the summer of 2022 affected the information of 2 million minors.

The Fourth Amendment protects the persons, homes, and property of Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures. But in this digital age, shouldn’t the same protection be extended to their digital presence and assets? Shouldn’t we have property rights over our data and the right to say who can (or can’t) use it, and under what conditions?

The answer, of course, is yes, and the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing was that Congress needs to create a federal privacy standard.

While some pending bills, such as Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal’s Kids Online Safety Act, are poised to pass and address small portions of this growing problem, a more comprehensive solution should also be considered.

Some hearing participants spoke warmly about the framework presented in the US Data Privacy Protection Act, a bill that received overwhelming bipartisan support last year (and an impressive number of Democratic and Republican co-sponsors) but never made roll-call. Did not get vote. Perhaps Congress should consider reviving and reconsidering this framework in the upcoming waste session.

However, the truth is that it does not matter which solution members choose. All that matters is that it is broad enough to deal with the data privacy challenges that Americans have faced over the past decade – not just with AI but also with the rapidly growing digital economy. The fate of their rights, their peace of mind and their data security depend on it.

• Joseph Pitts, a Republican who represented Pennsylvania in Congress from 1997 to 2017, and Ed Towns, a Democrat who represented New York in Congress from 1983 to 2013, served together on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Source: www.washingtontimes.com