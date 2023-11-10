Redrow shares fall 6% after FY20 profit estimates miss

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images getty images

Redrow shares fell in trading on Friday as the housebuilder withdrew its sales and profits guidance for the full year.

At 490p per share, Redrow’s share price was down almost 6% on the day.

The FTSE 250 company said it experienced lower-than-expected sales in the 18 weeks to November 3, in what it described as a “slow autumn housing market”.

It says “We continue our hope [full year] “The result will be revenue of between £1.65 billion and £1.7 billion and profit before tax between £180 million and £200 million in the guidance range we have given in September 2023.”

However, it said sales and profits are likely to be at the lower end of this range.

Revenue and pre-tax profit during the financial year ending June 2023 stood at £2.13 billion and £395 million respectively.

One quarter decline in reservation

Redrow advised that the value of net private reservations has fallen 25% year on year to £384 million since the start of the current financial year. The average selling price of private reservations was £471,000, down 2.5% over the period.

Meanwhile, the number of gross private reservations per outlet per week declined to 0.49 from 0.63 a year ago.

Redrow’s net reservation rate for the 18-week period came in at 0.36, down from 0.38 in the first half of the last fiscal year. Its cancellation rate increased by 3% to 25%.

slow market

Explaining the recent increase in cancellations, the builder said that “although our clients are generally financially flexible, 35% of our private clients are cash buyers, many of them at the top of the home buying chain. Currently The breakage rate has been elevated due to the difficulties associated with mortgage chains.”

The company’s order book as of November 3 stood at £864 million, down from £1.36 billion at the same time last year.

Redrow said construction cost inflation continues to moderate, but is expected to remain around 7% for the full fiscal year.

Net cash on the builder’s balance sheet fell to £125 million by November 3, from £182 million at the beginning of November last year. But the firm said it still expected to report net cash of more than £150 million by next June.

Chairman Richard Akers said: “Following the general summer slowdown we reported at the 2023 results announcement, the housing market has remained subdued during the autumn. The business is facing this more difficult trading period in terms of construction rates and operating costs. Had to adapt to the environment.

“We continue our strategy of providing high quality, award-winning heritage homes to our target customers,” he said.