December 17, 2023
Redfin predicts the US housing market will shift in favor of buyers in 2024


Online real estate brokerage Redfin (RDFN) has predicted that the U.S. housing market is set to move further in the direction of buyers next year, as mortgage rates drop and more people are listing their homes for sale.

The potential relief for homebuyers comes after a tumultuous 2023, when the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes sent mortgage rates significantly higher against a housing backdrop of lower supply and higher prices.

