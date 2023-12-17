Redfin predicts the US housing market will shift in favor of buyers in 2024

skynesher

Online real estate brokerage Redfin (RDFN) has predicted that the U.S. housing market is set to move further in the direction of buyers next year, as mortgage rates drop and more people are listing their homes for sale.

The potential relief for homebuyers comes after a tumultuous 2023, when the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes sent mortgage rates significantly higher against a housing backdrop of lower supply and higher prices.

To be fair, many Americans locked in on low mortgage rates ahead of the Fed’s inflation-driven tightening campaign starting in March 2022, but now potential home buyers face an affordability crisis. Of course, homeowners with these low rates have also been reluctant to list their homes on the market, leading to stagnation in the overall market.

As evidence of how tough it is for buyers, someone earning a median U.S. income of $78,642 in 2023 would have to spend 41.4% of earnings on monthly housing costs to buy a home with a median price of $408,806, according to Redfin (RDFN ) ) said in a report last week. This is the highest share gain since at least 2012 and is up 38.7% year-to-date.

“The storm of inflation, higher prices, rising mortgage rates and low housing supply makes 2023 the least affordable year for housing in recent history,” said Eliza De La Campa, senior economist at Redfin.

Looking ahead to 2024, Campa said, “Mortgage rates are coming down, more people are listing homes for sale, and there are still plenty of fringe buyers ready to snap up a share of the fresh inventory.”

In fact, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to 7.22% from a 23-year high of 7.79% in October, as the Fed signaled it has raised borrowing costs and will begin cutting in 2024. There’s still a big gap left to fill, however, as mortgage rates are more than double the record low they hit during the pandemic.

In a separate report, Redfin made its predictions for 2024:

Home prices will decline 1% year over year in the second and third quarters as supply exceeds demand. This would mark the first time prices have fallen since 2012, except for a brief period in the first half of 2023. Prices are on track to be about 3% higher in 2023 than a year ago. New listings will climb above the record low in 2023 “as the mortgage-rate lock-in effect subsides.” Many are beginning to accept that rates will not fall to 3 or 4 anytime soon, and they want to sell before prices fall. Home sales will increase 5% Y/Y to 4.3M. The average 30-year mortgage rate will start out at around 7% in Q1, before declining steadily throughout the year. “Mortgage rates are likely to remain well above pandemic-era record lows as financial markets believe the country will avoid a recession in 2024” – and, instead, pull off a soft landing.

Similarly, NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun also agrees that a buyer’s market will be ready next year. They believe existing home sales will grow 13.5% to 4.71MY/Y in 2024, surpassing Redfin’s (RDFN) forecast by a wide margin.

“Housing demand will be fueled by falling mortgage rates and rising incomes,” Yun said in a statement. “In addition, housing inventory is expected to increase by approximately 30% as more sellers begin to list after sales were delayed over the past two years.”

Source: seekingalpha.com