Redfin Expands New Agent Salary Plan in Southern California Offering Big Splits with Zero Expense

Redfin is expanding its groundbreaking pay plan for agents in San Diego and Orange County based on the positive response to its launch in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Seattle, December 11, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: RDFN) – Redfin (www.redfin.com) today announced it is expanding its new agent compensation plan in San Diego and Orange County, California. Under the new plan, rebranded as Redfin Next, agents earn up to 75% of a competitive split, cover virtually all business expenses, and access to technology, support, benefits and client introductions from Redfin.com, the #1 brokerage site in the United States. Receive. State.

Redfin initially announced the plan in San Francisco and Los Angeles in late October. Since then, it has signed approximately 40 top producing agents to join its San Francisco and Los Angeles teams, and is in talks with dozens of top producing agents who are interested in joining the company. Collectively, Redfin’s new hires sold nearly a billion in real estate over the past two years. Due to this initial recruitment success, as well as the positive reception among Redfin’s existing agents, the company decided to rapidly expand the plan to additional markets in Southern California.

“We plan to create an attractive compensation plan that will surprise agents across the industry by offering the best of both worlds: a large traditional split with Redfin.com clients, benefits and support,” said Jason Aleem. “We couldn’t be happier with the initial response in Los Angeles and San Francisco and are even more confident that this plan will help us retain and recruit top talent and ultimately grow our market share in California next year.”

Redfin Next Plan includes,

Big divisions. Zero Expense: Agents earn up to a 75% split on their own deals. Once you account for the Redfin-generated costs traditionally paid by agents, including profits, gains, payroll taxes, and listing expenses, the effective split for self-sourced sales will be around 90%. Agents get a split of up to 40% of the clients they meet through Redfin’s platform.

Meet over 100 clients per year: By connecting with the Redfin platform and the 50 million people who use Redfin’s apps and website each month, agents can grow their business faster.

Business in a Box: Redfin’s technology and staff handle qualifying new clients, scheduling and hosting tours, and coordinating sales and listings. Agents focus on closing deals for clients.

Top Tier Benefits: Redfin’s benefits package includes medical, dental and vision insurance; fertility benefits; 401(k) Employer matching and employee stock purchase program.

Define the future of real estate: Redfin puts the customer first, making the industry fairer and more transparent, and using technology to modernize and improve the real estate experience.

Under Redfin Next, agents will work as employees, not independent contractors. Redfin’s staffed agent model was built to put the customer first by ensuring agents have the support they need to provide the best service. Redfin uses technology to make real estate more efficient, which is why Redfin has the most productive agents in the industry. Redfin agents close more than twice as many transactions each year as the average agent.

Redfin agents in the company’s Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco markets will move to Redfin Next Pay plans on January 1. In all other markets, Redfin agents will continue to work under Redfin’s existing plan, earning a base salary and a bonus for each closed transaction. Nationwide, Redfin agents earn more than twice as much as the typical real estate agent and the company’s best agents have earned more than $750,000 under the current plan. Redfin expects top agents to earn even more under the pilot pay plan.

Redfin is actively recruiting experienced agents to join the company in California. Visit our site to start a conversation about how to grow your business and career at Redfin.

