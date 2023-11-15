Redesigned 2025 Toyota Camry just gets some Prius styling and a hybrid

2025 toyota camry toyota

Until a few years ago, when America’s obsession with SUVs and truck-like vehicles propelled the Toyota Rav4 to the top of non-pickup sales, the Camry was the best-selling car in the country for nearly 25 years. Although Camry sales have slowed slightly in recent years, it remains the best-selling sedan in the country with over 214,000 units sold in the first nine months of 2023. With that continued momentum, it’s no surprise that Toyota is continuing to invest in updates with a revamped model coming for 2025 that’s now powered exclusively by hybrid powertrains.

Looking at the new Camry, it does not seem that it is a completely new design, but completely refreshed. Much of the sheet metal, especially at the edges, really appears to be taken up, but that’s actually okay.

The Camry already had good proportions and a spacious cabin. The exterior changes are mostly front and rear and the face now sports a cleaner, less cluttered look with distinct DNA from the new Prius. Where it differs from the Prius is that it has a much larger grille. The rear has also been reshaped a bit, but nothing particularly outrageous.

Inside, the changes are more substantial with an all-new dashboard design that loses some of the curves and swoopiness of the current generation. Instead, there is a more horizontal theme that makes it appear broader and more open. The center touchscreen now blends more into the dashboard rather than being completely separate.

The LE and SE trims get an 8-inch touchscreen while the XLE and XSE get a 12.3-inch display. Regardless of screen size, they all get the new Toyota multimedia system which is a big improvement over the old Entune system. All trim levels also include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Like all other recent Toyota introductions, the Camry gets the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 driver assistance package as standard. That means blindspot monitoring with cross traffic alert, radar adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and more comes on every Camry.

Perhaps the most significant change is under the hood. The Camry has been available with an optional hybrid powertrain since 2006 but for 2025, it is no longer an option. An electrified powertrain is now the only option in the Camry, as it is in the Sienna, Crown, Sequoia, and of course the Prius.

The familiar 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine is back, now joined by the latest fifth-generation Toyota hybrid system. It is a two-motor hybrid drive with an electronic continuously variable transmission. This time Toyota has tuned the combination to run the engine at lower speeds. Typically, under hard acceleration, one of these Toyota hybrids will rev the engine up to 4,000 rpm and hold it there until the car picks up speed, creating a sound environment that is not always the most pleasant.

The new system is designed to keep the engine running slightly slower while using more electrical power from the battery to provide additional torque. On the front-wheel drive Camry, the system’s net output is rated at 225-hp. This year, for the first time, the Camry will be available with hybrid all-wheel drive, with an additional electric motor on the rear axle to provide some extra effort in slippery conditions. The AWD version gets a total of 232-hp and is available on all four trim levels.

The 2025 Camry will be available in spring 2024.