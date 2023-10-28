Since the crypto sector never stands still, projects constantly evolve and adapt to meet the demands of an ever-growing user base.

Bitcoin forks have played an important role, giving rise to unique and innovative digital currencies to tackle the rapidly growing crypto sector. Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) are major players in this ongoing transformation. These digital assets are redefining Bitcoin forks with their unique features that are set to make a significant impact in the crypto sphere.

What is a Bitcoin fork?

A Bitcoin fork is a radical branch of the original Bitcoin network that results from a fundamental divergence in the blockchain protocol. Bitcoin forks occur for a variety of reasons, including disagreement over the direction of the network, the need to improve scalability, security, or transaction speed, or a desire to experiment with new features and functionalities.

The resulting fork consists of a new cryptocurrency or network with different rules and features. Changes to the Bitcoin protocol validate previously invalid blocks or transactions and vice versa. The different cryptos resulting from forks have a shared history up to the fork point. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Spark are spinoffs from the original Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain.

What is BSV?

BSV is a fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which is a fork derived from the original Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. Bitcoin SV was created in 2018 as a result of the controversial hard fork of Bitcoin Cash. The name SV stands for Satoshi’s Vision (SV), reflecting the belief by some in the Bitcoin community that BSV’s development team was more closely aligned with the original vision of Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin SV attempts to provide a blockchain that allows for larger block sizes and greater scalability. The SV community believes that BSV better complements the vision of Bitcoin as depicted in Satoshi Nakamoto’s original whitepaper. BSV price has seen a seven-day rise and stands at $42.99. However, as the BSV price reflects the market situation at the time of writing and has changed since then, the current situation needs to be checked.

future of bitcoin spark

Bitcoin Spark is the latest BTC derivative with comprehensive solutions addressing the limitations of the native network and the shortcomings of previous forks. It is aligned with BTC tokenomics, but with a sophisticated Proof of Process (PoP) mechanism characteristic of mixed PoW solutions.

This addresses BTC’s mining dilemma, where a few entities have cornered it with their vast resources, leading to centralization. BTCS deploys a Bitcoin Spark application, making it easier for users and investors to join the ecosystem. A new processing power rental feature ensures that anyone can mine using standard devices such as smartphones, provided the user has access to a high-speed internet connection. Rewards are distributed nonlinearly to discourage monopolies and excessive power.

Following the successes of its predecessor, BTCS places an emphasis on affordability, indicating when BTC was trading below $1, giving investors a second chance to join the Bitcoin family. Thus, BTCS runs an exciting ICO, which is currently in its eighth phase.

The current success and widespread adoption of ICOs provides investors and analysts with information about the future prospects of the BTCS price. After starting the ICO at $1.50 in phase one, phase eight has a BTCS price of $3.25 with a 6% bonus.

The Bitcoin Spark infrastructure is transparent and secure, as confirmed by smart contract audits and KYC, indicating the project is compliant with the relevant regulatory framework. With all the features and accolades, Bitcoin Spark can revolutionize Bitcoin forks profitability and BTC flexibility.

