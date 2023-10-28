Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian: If you want more success than most people, put your mind in a ‘surfer mindset’

The most successful people in life can recognize a window of opportunity, and know when and how to seize it. According to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, it’s no different than surfing.

A “surfer’s mentality” can help you succeed in both life and business, Ohanian told students in a keynote address last week at his alma mater, the University of Virginia. He said surfers need to use the proper mix of patience, focus, and calmness so they can correctly judge which waves are best to catch and ride, and which waves will result in a washout. , They said.

Ohanian said, “There’s a really good analogy about life and business and surfing…some waves come in, and you rip them all up, and you’re just killing it.” “You’ve got your GoPro out. You’ve taken a good selfie, and you feel good about yourself.”

Afterwards, you can “paddle back… and wait five hours for another good wave,” he adds.

Don’t miss: When He Launched Patrón He Knew ‘Nothing’ About Selling Alcohol — Then He Sold It For $5.1 Billion

The ability to patiently wait for the right opportunity without resting on the laurels of your past success or dwelling on any opportunities you may have missed is an important quality to have, Ohanian said.

“That mindset is the right mindset for a life well lived,” he said. “If you spend all your time on that board, just worrying about the wave you just missed, you’ll miss the next wave. If you spend all your time just daydreaming and reliving that amazing wave If you spend a lot of time trying to see what you just saw, you might miss the next one.”

In other words, you need the ability to learn from your past failures and move on from them to take advantage of any opportunities that arise in the future. This lesson is especially true in business, Ohanian said.

“In business, you catch the L all the time. All the time,” he said, using a slang term for “loss” or “failure.”

Tech giants from Bill Gates to Steve Jobs have cited overcoming the fear of failure as the key to their success. Psychologists agree: The most successful people are usually those who can reframe their failures as lessons, and keep taking necessary risks.

Ohanian has suffered the brunt of failure himself. In 2005, he and Steve Huffman were rejected by startup accelerator Y Combinator after they introduced a food ordering mobile app that was ahead of its time, he said at an SXSW event in 2017.

Ohanian said the rejection was considered a “big setback” at the time. This sent him and Huffman back to the drawing board, and they returned with the idea for Reddit later that year. Y Combinator eventually invested $12,000, helping the company get off the ground.

That first rejection and their ability to overcome it “changed our lives”, Ohanian said in 2017.

Don’t Miss: Do you want to become smarter and more successful with your money, work, and life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

As technology reshapes business expectations, some leaders are embracing the change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2 to hear strategies for adapting, innovating and succeeding in this new era of business. buy your ticket Here,

Source: www.cnbc.com