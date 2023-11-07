Red tape on city environment and diversity schemes removed to boost competitiveness

skyscrapers in london city

Plans to crack down on environmental and diversity red tape across the city have been scrapped in a bid to boost Britain’s competitiveness.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it was scrapping “more than half” of the 18 changes to the corporate governance code proposed during a consultation in May.

This includes plans to give audit committees additional responsibilities related to reporting on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

The updated code, which will be published in January, will not include proposed changes to diversity reporting and a plan for audit committee chairs to engage regularly with shareholders.

The city watchdog initially put forward the proposals after a government-backed review calling for strict audit and corporate governance rules. The new rules were aimed at rebuilding confidence among investors after the collapse of several major companies including BHS, Carillion and Thomas Cook.

However, the proposed changes have been met with concerns that burdensome reporting requirements will result in additional costs and complexity for businesses.

FRC Chief Executive Richard Moriarty said: “The FRC is aware that some stakeholders have raised concerns about how our guidance issued under the Code may have unintended effects on businesses, investors and their advisers.

“We are very keen to explore ways to ensure that any guidance is proportionate and limits the burden while not undermining effective governance. “It is vital to our role in supporting growth and the UK’s competitiveness.”

Cities Minister Andrew Griffith said the changes would create a level playing field between the UK and its international competitors

Andrew Griffiths, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, described the decision as “proportionate and practical”.

“This is not about retreat, this is about whether the FRC plans to move forward,” he said. “Beyond a certain level, more and more governance regulation does not serve companies or investors particularly well.”

The minister said the changes would create a level playing field between the UK and its international competitors. There is concern that the City is losing its competitiveness versus Wall Street, where valuations are generally higher.

Mr Griffiths said: “We are often in a situation where global investors will apply one set of governance codes in the United Kingdom, and a different set of codes in other major markets such as the US. And this is where it is not serving any company’s interests or particularly the UK’s competitiveness.

The FRC also said it would allow more time to implement the revised code, which companies can ignore, provided they can explain why, to ensure it remains “much more in line” with the one adopted by US regulators. This is clearly different from the “intrusive approach”.

The regulator said some proposals were scrapped after Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch shelved proposals to tighten reporting rules for companies, including the introduction of annual flexibility statements.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com