Red tape is holding back Britain's ambitions to become a life sciences superpower, experts warn

Planned red tape is blocking Rishi Sunak’s bid to make Britain a life sciences ‘superpower’ amid a shortage of laboratory space across the UK, officials have been told.

Figures seen by the Telegraph show that around 56 per cent of planned life sciences developments in the UK’s so-called ‘Golden Triangle’ of Oxford, Cambridge and London are still waiting to gain planning permission.

The analysis, compiled by the London Property Alliance and presented to the capital’s planning officials at a closed-door meeting last week, shows that around 2.6 million square feet of laboratory space in London is still awaiting a planning decision.

Retail and pharmaceutical experts said resource issues within local authorities were responsible for projects being held up longer than necessary.

This threatens to blow Britain’s ambitions to take a leading position in life sciences research globally.

The Prime Minister earlier this year unveiled a sweeping plan to strengthen Britain as a science and technology superpower by 2030, saying Britain “can only stay ahead with focus, dynamism and leadership”. The ten-point plan included a £50m fund to help research institutes and universities improve their facilities so that researchers can access better laboratory space.

UK life sciences champion Sir John Bell, who played a key role during Covid vaccine development, has described the lack of space as a “huge problem” that will weigh on innovation in the UK. “The plan is being delayed and we have a serious shortage of laboratory space,” he said.

Lab vacancy rates are only 1 percent in London and Cambridge and nearly 7 percent in Oxford.

This has sparked a race for any place, with more places taken up in Cambridge in the first seven months of the year than agreed for the whole of 2022.

In London, fully fitted lab suites are being rented for more than £75 per square foot, compared to £65 in 2022, according to Savills data. It is expected to reach £90 by 2026.

Experts warn this is creating a bottleneck for growth, leaving researchers without enough room to develop innovations.

This comes after the UK has been a leading global hub for biotech companies for years, with only the US surpassing the UK in terms of innovation. According to McKinsey data, about 31 percent of all start-ups created in Europe between 2018 and 2020 were created in the UK.

Charles Begley, head of the London Property Alliance, which represents 400 real estate companies and investors, said: “The property industry has played a vital role in the emergence of clusters across the capital, embedding the DNA of life sciences innovation and bringing “I have helped.” The world’s leading companies and research professionals together.

“But we cannot take this success for granted and without action London risks losing momentum to countries like New York and Copenhagen, which have set out ambitious roadmaps for growth.”

The industry group urged the government to “put forward tangible plans that will help strengthen the spin-out eco-system” as well as push for faster and more effective decisions on planning permission.

Estimates suggest that Boston, San Francisco, San Diego and New York have more than 20 times the amount of lab space than the UK.

HOK’s Daniel Hajjar, life sciences project specialist, said the UK will not be able to foster innovation and entrepreneurship without the right research facilities and ecosystem.

He said: “Frankly, a researcher would look at where I can find affordable space and where is the best place for my employees to live, work and play.”

He said other countries would be vying to attract companies by giving start-ups “what they are asking for.” Mr Hajjar said: “If the UK is unwilling to invest in this area then investment will have to be made elsewhere.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com