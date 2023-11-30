Red Lobster Raises the Price of Unlimited Shrimp Promotion Because It’s So Popular

Red Lobster’s parent company, Thai Union Group, revealed earlier this month that the seafood chain suffered an unexpectedly large loss in the third quarter of the year because its $20 shrimp promotion was not very profitable and exceeded the company’s expectations. Was popular.

“The proportion of people choosing this promotion was much higher than expected,” Chief Financial Officer Ludovic Garnier said at Thai Union Group’s investor and media presentation on Nov. 7.

Red Lobster has promoted all-you-can-eat shrimp for years, but this year it changed the shrimp deal from a limited-time offer to a permanent one. The company wanted to increase traffic in the third and fourth quarters of the year, when its business slows down.

Garnier said the strategy worked, bringing in customers and increasing Red Lobster’s market share. But the improvement was not as big as the company had hoped, and with low margins on the surprisingly popular deal, that presented a problem.

He said American consumers are becoming more budget conscious, which means they are eating out at less expensive restaurants and even ordering cheaper things when going out. This contributed to the unexpected popularity of the “Ultimate Endless Shrimp”.

While the deal brought in some more customers, Garnier’s comments suggested that people who might have ordered something on the menu that was more profitable for Red Lobster instead traded for unlimited shrimp.

“We knew the price was cheap, but our idea was to bring more traffic to the restaurant,” he said.

In response, the company gradually increased the price of the shrimp item from $20 to $22 and now to $25.

“It’s one of the iconic promotions for Red Lobster, so we want to keep it on the menu, but of course, we need to be more careful about what the entry point is and what price point we offer.” These are promotions,” Garnier said.

The company had expected Red Lobster to post a loss in the second half of the year, but it suffered a larger loss than Thai Union Group expected due to changes in consumer spending and performance on the “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” promotion.

Combined with problems in other divisions, Thai Union Group said it would suffer a larger loss this year than originally expected.

Thai Union Group invested in Red Lobster in 2016 and, together with a group of other investors, purchased the remaining stake in the company from Golden Gate Capital in 2020.

Bloomberg News reported in March that Thai Union Group could sell its stake in Red Lobster if performance did not improve.

Source: www.nbcnews.com