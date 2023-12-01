Red Lobster calls its Endless Shrimp deal 'irresistible' Then he lost $11M.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

In hopes of attracting more customers during the summer and fall, Red Lobster in June Made one of its most popular specialty dishes a mainstay of the menu: Ultimate Endless Shrimp.

Over the past few months, restaurants saw an increase in the number of customers who could Pay $20 to eat as much shrimp as you want. But this offer, which Red Lobster once called “irresistible”, may be too popular for the restaurant’s interest.

Thailand-based seafood supplier Thai Union Group, which holds a substantial stake in Red Lobster, said in a recent financial report that the restaurant suffered an operating loss of nearly $11 million during the third quarter, as first reported by Restaurant Business. Thai Union Group Chief Financial Officer Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier said on a call with investors in November that the Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal contributed to financial losses.

“The proportion of people choosing this promotion was much higher than expected,” Garnier said on Nov. 7, according to a transcript of the call.

Red Lobster did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment Thursday night.

The Ultimate Endless Shrimp has been a signature dish at Red Lobster for over 18 years, usually appearing on the menu only on Mondays and special occasions. Red Lobster, which has more than 700 locations, made shrimp a permanent menu item in late June.

Customers start by choosing two shrimp dishes, served with the chain’s signature cheddar biscuits, but they can add additional shrimp dishes at no extra cost.

“Insider’s tip: Avoid the extra biscuit to leave room for the countless amounts of shrimp,” Red Lobster said in its June announcement.

More customers began dining at restaurants than at the beginning of the year, but many only ordered the Ultimate Endless Shrimp, Thiraphong Chansiri, chief executive officer of Thai Union Group, said on a call with investors. The deal was so popular that some people on social media competed to eat the most shrimp at once or found strategies to eat as many shrimp as possible.

Red Lobster’s third fiscal quarter ran between late July and September.

“The main thing is that in terms of financial performance, it did not deliver the results we were expecting,” Garnier said on the call.

Garnier said Red Lobster recently increased the price of the Ultimate Endless Shrimp to $25 — a change that has improved the restaurant’s operating costs.

Still, Red Lobster is expected to lose about $20 million this year, according to Thai Union Group’s most recent financial report.

This is not the first time that Red Lobster has suffered financially from an “endless” dish promotion. In 2003, the restaurant lost millions of dollars by underestimating how many crabs people typically eat at one time.

Other restaurants have faced financial problems from similar promotions, including Olive Garden, which no longer offered its Neverending Pasta promotion in 2020 and 2021. Applebee’s failed to meet financial expectations after serving all-you-can-eat riblets in 2004.

Despite Red Lobster’s recent financial losses, the restaurant isn’t planning on quitting It is a promotion of unlimited shrimp, which is one of its signature dishes.

“We want to keep it on the menu,” Garnier said. “But certainly, we need to be more careful about what the entry point is and what price point we’re offering for this promotion.”

Jacqueline Peiser contributed to this report.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com