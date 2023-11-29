Red Card: Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Lawsuit Over Binance Support – Cryptosaurus

Superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is the target of a class-action lawsuit claiming investors suffered losses due to his endorsement of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Ronaldo signed a multi-year deal with Binance to promote his non-fungible token (NFT) collection. Fans and collectors took immediate interest in the collection, which included unique digital artworks and experiences.

In a filing filed in Florida District Court on November 27, Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of coordinating with Binance to “promote, assist, and/or actively participate in the offering and sale of unregistered securities.”

According to the lawsuit, this collaboration and Cristiano Ronaldo’s enormous influence and reach attracted unwary investors to Binance, where they were duped into investing in unregistered securities.

Based on the complaint, people who registered for the Cristiano Ronaldo NFT were more likely to use Binance for other reasons, such as investing in what they said were unregistered securities, such as the BNB coin and its Cryptocurrency yield schemes.

Binance posted a video of Ronaldo wearing a T-shirt bearing the number 7 and his name, as well as Binance’s name on the sleeve.

The video solidified Ronaldo’s association with the cryptocurrency sector and fueled speculation that he would sign on as a brand ambassador for Binance.

Following the conviction of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on seven fraud-related counts in Manhattan federal court and the guilty plea of ​​Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao to multiple federal statutes, legal action began within a month and a week, respectively. Hui. , it happens. Violations including Bank Secrecy Act.

Lawsuit Claims Failure to Disclose Binance Dealing, Crypto Promo Earnings

The lawsuit claims that since Ronaldo has “vast resources to employ outside advisors” and “investment knowledge,” he “knew or should have known” about Binance offering unregistered crypto assets. ,

The complaint alleges that Ronaldo failed to disclose money he received for promoting cryptocurrencies.

The document Ronaldo is facing says:

“The evidence now shows that the Binance fraud was only able to reach such heights through the offering and sale of unregistered securities, with the willingness and assistance of some of the most wealthy, powerful and recognized organizations and celebrities around the world, such as the defendants.” Was. Ronaldo.”,

MLB, Formula 1, Mercedes racing team were also targeted

Meanwhile, MLB, Formula 1 and its Mercedes racing team are also now the targets of a lawsuit to recover $11 billion in FTX damages.

FTX executives, celebrities and athletes who supported the exchange before its collapse are the targets of a class-action lawsuit filed by investors who lost money on the fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange with sports organizations on the list. has been added.

These cases are the latest in a series of concrete legal actions seeking damages from a number of celebrities, including Shohei Ohtani, Shaquille O’Neal, Trevor Lawrence, Stephen Curry and Tom Brady, to pursue FTX.

