Red Bull Formula 1 team abandons NFTs after dominant season – Cryptosaurus

Published 1 minute ago

With two drivers at the top of the 2023 Formula 1 standings, the Red Bull Racing Team is releasing a collection of digital collectibles to commemorate their dominant year.

Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez ended the year in the number one and two positions respectively, making Red Bull the clear leader among all other teams. The team is releasing NFTs to help fans remember the successful year.

“This launch follows the most successful year in the history of Oracle Red Bull Racing, setting a record for most championship points in a season,” Red Bull said in a statement. “The collectibles will include unique art designed by Automobilist, an award-winning design studio with a passion for creating design and art based on all things motorsport. The NFTs will be available through Bybit.com.

Sports fans have collected memorabilia and collectibles for many decades which they either treasure or perhaps later sell. In recent years, efforts to bring entertainment into the digital age have attracted a number of big-name sports leagues and players within Web3, including NBA Top Shot from Dapper Labs and Major League Baseball NFTs from Candy Digital.

View ‘actual’ value

Red Bull’s NFTs are being minted on the blockchain Needle developed by Mystane Labs. The Formula 1 racing team and Mysten Labs formed a partnership earlier this year.

“It’s important that we continue to connect with fans around the world in new and innovative ways,” Dan Mitchell, senior marketing manager for Oracle Red Bull Racing, said in a statement. “We see real value in using Web3 technologies like NFTs as digital collectibles.”

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is the majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitgate is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to work independently to deliver objective, influential, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

About the Author

RT Watson is a senior reporter at The Block, covering a range of topics including US-based companies, blockchain gaming, and NFTs. Formerly covered entertainment at The Wall Street Journal, where he wrote about Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. and the creator economy, focusing primarily on technological disruption in media. Previously, while at Bloomberg, he covered corporate, economic and political news in Brazil. RT has interviewed a variety of characters including CEOs, media moguls, top influencers, politicians, blue-collar workers, drug smugglers and convicted criminals. Has obtained a master’s degree in Digital Sociology.

Source: www.theblock.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech