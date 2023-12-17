In 2020, only 4% of Ukraine’s waste was recycled – the lowest rate in Europe.

Ukraine this week got the green light to rapidly begin talks to join the European Union. It is a big boost for the war-ravaged country, which applied to join the EU in February 2022, a week after Russia’s invasion.

EU officials had said that negotiations could not officially begin until Ukraine addressed a number of issues including corruption, lobbying concerns and sanctions that could prevent national minorities from traveling and studying in their own language. Although officials say Ukraine has made progress on these issues in recent months, it still has a long way to go.

Another concern to add to the list is environmental standards.

With an estimated €52.4 billion of environmental damage caused by Russia to Ukraine, can a country in the middle of a war be expected to improve its environmental standards? And how realistic are its chances? green reconstruction,

Assessing Ukraine’s environmental standards

“Overall, good progress has been made in adapting Ukrainian environmental legislation to EU requirements,” Evgenia Kopytsia, visiting research fellow at the University of Oxford, told Euronews Green.

Although Ukraine only applied for EU candidate status in 2022, the country has been working on EU environmental alignment since 2014, implementing the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

However, in February 2023 ukraine Received a score of 1 out of 5 for compliance with European environmental standards – some argue that Russia’s aggression stands in the way of green reforms.

“Since the war started, implementing environmental reforms has been mostly postponed,” says Vladlena Martsinkevich, head of the board of the Ukrainian NGO EcoAction.

there has been a war Hurt Toxic chemicals are seeping into Ukraine’s nature and environment, its soil, air and water. The country is gathering evidence of environmental crimes, with the goal of eventually launching a case ecological destruction Against Russia.

For Martsinkevich, the imposition of martial law has made it difficult for non-state actors to scrutinize what the government is doing to the environment.

“The adoption and implementation program is being significantly delayed due to martial law. Access to information and tools used by civil society organizations has also been limited – this must be restored as soon as possible”, she adds.

Progress on waste management and water treatment

has been a major area of ​​progress waste management. While Ukraine has been working on reforms in this industry since 2017, new measures were implemented in July.

A move that drew praise from Europe, “In the past year Ukraine has adopted important reforms on waste management and water treatment, but there is still a long way to go with waste management and packaging legislation”, the European Commissioner for the Environment , Virginijus Sinkevičius, Oceans and Fisheries, tells Euronews Green.

Although Ukrainian officials are dealing with the enormous task of wartime processing waste, This issue predates the war. Only 4% of waste was recycled across Ukraine in 2020 – the lowest rate in Europe – with 93% ending up in landfill, according to researchers.

Moreover, according to experts, more than 99% of operating landfills did not conform to European standards.

Part of the issue is that many of these waste facilities are overloaded – causing serious health and environmental concerns.

On the climate front, methane This is also an issue – the warming power of carbon dioxide is 80 times that in the first 20 years after entering the atmosphere.

How realistic is green reconstruction?

Environmental reforms for Ukraine come with high political stakes.

“Enough progress has been made, especially for a country at war to say it gives us confidence that they can build on from there,” says EU Environment Commissioner Florica Fink-Hoosier.

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian government reaffirmed its commitments to phase out state-owned coal power plants Announcing plans to create a climate neutral energy system by 2035, 2050.

For now, international financial aid for Ukraine has largely come from national governments and international organizations. Given the scale of the devastation – reconstruction is estimated to require €382 billion over a 10-year period – and private companies are being called upon to invest.

“We are not just talking about the need for international support, we also need new technologies, private investors to build facilities that meet European standards,” says Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. ”

“We have the ability to create new Renewable energy The daily bombing of facilities in Ukraine, our electricity networks, has also highlighted the need to do so. But to be able to do that we need investment”, he added.

Need to check investment

In June 2023 the EU announced the Ukraine Facility – a €50 billion fund for reconstruction loans and grants for 2024–2027.

But some people are concerned that there is an urgent need Investment Environmental standards will be lowered.

According to Valeria, “Some areas of EU law are not being implemented in Ukrainian law. That is why we hope that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will implement better standards and provide loans to its clients. Will ensure necessary diligence while giving.” Izik, EU policy officer at Bankwatch.

For Izik, one of the key areas of concern at risk of inadequate scrutiny is “industrial pollution which needs to be properly regulated, it is one of the most expensive areas to reform as large manufacturers have to pay less to reduce CO2 emissions. Expensive measures need to be implemented”.

