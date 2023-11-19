Recruiters explain how ‘not normal’ the current job market is – ‘It’s not you, it’s them’

If you’re looking for a job, you’ve experienced it, and if you’re not, you’ve definitely heard about it. Today’s job market feels like a nightmare on a level never seen before.

It’s easy to feel alone in this, or to feel like it’s your fault. But one recruiter has a message for professionals: “It’s not you, it’s them.”

One recruiter explained how the current job market is not normal.

Even experts agree that our job market is not good and is getting worse. With news of layoffs coming one after another and the level of competition when applying for jobs becoming even greater, the prospect of finding and keeping a job is challenging.

It’s easy to feel gassed amid all this turmoil, especially when experts, economists, politicians, and news stories constantly tell us that the economy is booming and the job market has never been hotter. You are left with only one conclusion – you are the problem.

But recruiter and job market expert Brian Creeley is calling that notion disingenuous. In a recent LinkedIn post, he shared how bizarre the job market has become, and in a follow-up video revealed what’s really behind all this strangeness.

The recruiter revealed several ‘not normal’ things about our current job market that are driving us all crazy.

“It’s not normal to compete with 2,000 other candidates [bad] Job,” Creeley wrote in a LinkedIn post. “It is not normal to go through seven rounds of interviews (only to be ghosted).”

He added, “It’s not normal to be fired from your job a month after getting a promotion. It’s not normal to be embarrassed by refusing to work for free to prove yourself.” The mandate comes at the last minute and with threats of being fired if you return to the office.

Creeley’s post definitely resonated. Many people in the comments reported that they had experienced exactly what he described. One TikToker shared Creeley’s post on the app, adding that his opinion is “very important” for anyone experiencing difficulty finding a job or losing a job.

Their comments, too, were full of people with knowledge about the current job market. So what’s really going on? There are many things and none of them are good.

He says glowing economic and job reports are not telling the whole story and employers are using this confusion to their advantage.

“I’ve spent the better part of the last 20 years as a corporate recruiter and I’ve never seen the job market so depressing,” Creeley said in a YouTube video about how bizarre our current job market is.

He said the glowing reports we constantly hear about the job market and the number of job openings don’t match up at all with other indicators, such as waves of layoffs, particularly those targeting recruiting teams. As has happened in companies like Google.

Another factor fouling up the job market numbers? The new trend of fake job vacancies, which companies post for a variety of reasons, including as a means to give a false impression of company growth.

These two forces combine in such a way that, as Creeley said, “a job that might have only gotten 100 applications in a normal job market is now getting a thousand applications,” and a lot of those jobs aren’t even real. Are. Even when they are genuine, they are often suspect. Creeley said companies are also laying off workers, “[turning] right back around and [posting] The same jobs as contract or short-term assignments.”

To make matters worse, the sheer number of people looking for jobs actually means employers Are Hiring “can be unusually selective.” This is part of why so many people go through multiple rounds of interviews only to be ghosted, or given an offer that is withdrawn at the last minute. There are so many candidates available that ultimately it doesn’t matter.

So, what can you possibly do to deal with all this?

Well, as much as we all want there to be magical solutions, Creeley said it ultimately boils down to good, old-fashioned networking so you can “drop the recruiter” and all of their bizarre, unfair processes altogether. .

“The people who are getting these jobs quickly are the people who are leveraging their networks very effectively,” he said. If that’s not your forte, Creeley suggests hiring coaches or taking online courses in things like resume optimization and using LinkedIn to your advantage. Whatever will help you stand out.

But perhaps most importantly, he urged job seekers and those struggling in their careers not to “internalize these issues” and fall into the trap of blaming themselves. As he so aptly said in his LinkedIn post, “It’s not you. It’s them.”

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer covering pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.

Source: www.yourtango.com