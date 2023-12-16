Recovery is coming in the stock market. I'll start looking for cheap stocks now!

Image Source: Getty Images

Although there are still many pessimistic investors today, the stock market is improving. At least, that’s what the track record of the leading indices suggests.

Throughout history, key benchmarks such as the UK FTSE 100 And what about us S&P 500 Have recovered from even the worst financial disasters. This is not a pattern I expect to change this time. After all, economic conditions today, while bad, are not as devastating as those experienced in 2008 or other previous economic recessions.

Therefore, the biggest question is not whether there will be improvement or not but the question is when it will happen. Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to predict the start of a market rally. Perhaps this has already started.

The recent increase in valuations of many FTSE shares since the beginning of November suggests that things are already starting to improve. And if that’s the case, time is running out for investors to inject capital at bargain prices.

One of the many golden rules of investing is to never rush into decisions. Yes, some deals may disappear soon, but there will always be more opportunities in the future. In other words, don’t let the fear of missing out dominate the decision-making process, as it is likely to end up with disappointing returns.

Of the thousands of companies listed on London Stock Exchange, only a small minority will actually deliver sustainable market-beating returns. And finding them doesn’t happen overnight.

Investors need to spend time researching and investigating the businesses behind each stock to make an informed decision. Apart from the analysis of financial statements, qualitative factors such as competitive advantage, management talent and corporate strategy for capital allocation also need to be studied. And while some companies are simpler than others, this research process can take some time.

Luckily, services like Motley Fool Share Advisor can help in that department.

investing capital at cheap prices

By taking a deeper look when researching a business, it is easier to clear up potential doubts. After all, investors only want to invest in the best companies. Nevertheless, buying shares in the world’s biggest company can still be a terrible investment if paid at the wrong price.

The market has been a bit volatile over the past two years, with many promising enterprises trading at discounted valuations. But even at today’s levels, high long-term expectations could still make them very expensive.

If expectations are met, adding highly inflated stocks to the portfolio may do the trick. But it comes with significantly higher risks as a missed target can cause the stock price to decline. Similarly, if a stock looks extremely cheap, caution may also be warranted.

When analyzing a business it is easy to miss a key piece of information that can invalidate the entire investment thesis. So, when looking at potential bargains, it’s important to find out why shares have fallen in the first place. For example, a temporary disruption in operations is much less worrisome than an impending lawsuit over stolen trade secrets.

Investing in high quality companies at affordable prices is a proven recipe for building wealth. And while there are never any guarantees, in my opinion, a well-executed strategy makes the risks worth the potential rewards.

