Oil Price Forecast:

Oil prices continue to rise due to supply concerns and a potential surge in demand.

The Saudi energy minister will provide another update this week on the possibility of further cuts or an extension until 2024.

IG Client Sentiment shows that traders are currently 79% net-short on WTI.

To learn more about price action, chart patterns and moving averages, check out the DailyFX Education section.

Most Read: What is OPEC and what is their role in global markets?

Oil prices fluctuated during Asian and European sessions before the US session rallied and made modest gains, taking WTI to a daily high of 71.77 (at the time of writing). There are still murmurs in many quarters indicating caution and indecision among market participants as they grapple with growth concerns for 2024.

Recommended by Zain Vavda

how to trade oil

Global growth fears and IMF warning

Oil is currently going through a difficult phase due to uncertainty about the global economic picture in 2024. The disagreement among OPEC+ members at the recent meeting suggests that further cuts by the group may be difficult due to weak demand and a sluggish global situation. Oil prices hindering growth. This has kept oil prices soft and bulls are a little hesitant despite a decline of more than $23 since recent highs in the mid-$90s a barrel.

Citibank this morning expressed its confidence that OPEC+ will be able to stabilize oil prices in the $70-$80 range in 2024, but this will require an extension of recently announced cuts. It’s kind of a double-edged sword, with OPEC+ members seeing lower revenues and smaller volumes, but without the cuts it’s likely to be even worse. The expectation is that non-OPEC+ member countries will see production increase, and this will lead to excess supply in 2024, while ongoing uncertainty around Chinese demand also remains a concern.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath today stressed that she is seeing signs of fragmentation in the global economy with meaningful changes in underlying bilateral trade. Gopinath said that if the global economy splits into two factions due to the Ukraine war, the global loss could be 2.5% to 7% of global GDP. This will add another layer of concern for global markets in 2023.

Portfolio investors are bearish on oil

It appears that portfolio managers have rarely been so bearish on their crude oil outlook, with the US leading the way. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 58 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts as of Dec. 5. Other findings from the Reuters report showed that funds reduced their net positions in NYMEX and ICE WTI to less than $48 million. Barrels are at one of the lowest levels in the last decade, while at the end of June 2023 they have only been more bearish on WTI. It may be worth paying attention to this going forward as most funds have concluded that prices will fall further, forcing US shale producers to exit. To curb production and remind OPEC members of the risks of a production free-for-all.

Trade Smarter – Sign up for the DailyFX newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

looking ahead

A look at the rest of the week and US data could weigh on the US dollar and thus oil prices. Of course there are also the FOMC meeting and other central bank meetings that could also have an impact on sentiment. The decline in sentiment could also weigh on oil prices, while rising expectations of a rate cut as early as 2024 could help a return to the $80 per barrel level.

For all market-changing economic releases and events, check out the DailyFX Calendar

Technical Perspective and Final Thoughts

From a technical perspective WTI finished last week in a strong position, in what many would describe as a Morningstar candlestick pattern indicating further upside. Immediate resistance lies just above the $72 per barrel mark and the 20-day moving average at 74.63.

Alternatively, a move below here could find support at the psychological $70 per barrel level. A break here brings multi-month support around the $67 per barrel level into focus.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – December 11, 2023

Source: Trading View

Key levels to keep an eye on:

Support Level:

Resistance Level:

ig customer sentiment

IG Client Sentiment data tells us that 87% of traders are currently in long positions. Given the contrarian approach to customer sentiment taken at DailyFX, does this mean we are set to revisit the $67 low?

For a more in-depth look at WTI/Oil price sentiment and changes in long and short positions, download the free guide below.

change in longitude Shorts oi daily -2% 15% -1% weekly 5% -3% 4%

What does this mean for price action?

seek my guidance

Author: Zain Vavda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

Source: www.dailyfx.com