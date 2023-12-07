Record year for retrofit scheme applications in the square mile, with more 'green' buildings on the way

Plans for 81 Newgate Street will see the 1980s office building refurbished into a mixed-use development (City of London).

A record number of retrofit planning applications have been approved in the Square Mile in 2023, with many homeowners looking to make building projects more eco-friendly.

The City of London Corporation said 17 major retrofit planning applications have been approved so far this year. It said this would save thousands of tonnes of carbon in the city’s built environment sector, which accounts for about 40% of its total emissions.

The update comes as senior officials attend COP28 to share with business and world leaders how it will reach its net-zero targets.

The retrofitting approach aims to promote the reuse of materials and renovation of existing properties rather than major redevelopment or complete demolition.

The governing body of the Square Mile believe that this type of work is not only more carbon friendly, but it also reduces noise pollution and disruption caused by construction traffic.

The retrofitting method may also attract prospective office tenants who want to secure the most eco-friendly space that will meet part of their ESG demands.

The plans that have been approved include a project to transform the Grade II listed Cripplegate House building into operationally net zero with additional Grade A office space, greenery and public realm improvements and retaining key heritage features.

Meanwhile plans for 81 Newgate Street would involve the renovation of a 1980s office building into a mixed-use development, avoiding three years of demolition and construction and reducing carbon emissions by 46%.

Shravan Joshi, chair of the City of London Corporation planning and transport committee, said: “We are delighted to see this abundance of retrofit planning applications and I would like to credit our planning officers for providing developers with the clear guidance needed to make this feasible and Committee members to support policies that give investors the confidence to commit more to the City of London. We are seeing a growing trend of office renewal to provide much-needed, high-quality office space in the city And we want to continue to encourage that.

Shravan Joshi

Joshi said: “In a dynamic and well-connected area like the city there will always be potential for new construction and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to planning, but we will increasingly support low carbon options and help ” “Developers keep carbon considerations front and center when building applications.”

Across central London, companies have started construction on 51 office schemes so far by 2023, with no guaranteed occupiers, according to real estate consultancy Colliers. This is despite a challenging market.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com