By Allison Lampert and Rajesh Kumar Singh

Dec 18 (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines was fined US$140 million on Monday over a slowdown during the holiday season last year, prompting a “warning” to other carriers but consumer groups arguing that was necessary to protect passengers. More is needed, including legislative action.

U.S. airlines have for now avoided European-style rules that require carriers to compensate passengers for certain significant flight delays or cancellations, although President Joe Biden aims to require such payments.

Southwest’s settlement with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) includes a $35 million cash fine and a three-year order for the Dallas-based airline to provide passengers with significant delays caused by the carrier $90 in travel vouchers worth at least $75. Includes providing millions of dollars. , The DOT said this provides a strong “deterrent.”

But consumer advocates like Teresa Murray argue that the DOT and the US Congress need to do more to hold airlines accountable. He said airlines should be responsible for their schedules and accommodate passengers when their flights are canceled or delayed.

Murray, a consumer watchdog with the US Public Interest Research Group, also urged Congress to give states the authority to enforce existing consumer protection laws.

“We book flights, we trust the airlines to take us where we want to go,” Murray said in an interview. “Sometimes it seems as if the airlines just consider us ticket numbers – seats on airplanes. We actually have lives.”

Southwest is vulnerable to the storm following a blizzard last December that forced the company to cancel about 17,000 flights, disrupting the travel plans of nearly 2 million customers.

The high-profile operational meltdown caused the airline to lose more than $1 billion and led to an investigation by the US Congress and other government agencies.

Henry Harteveldt, president of travel industry market research firm Atmosphere Research Group, argued that although the record fine was worthwhile, it would not change the system.

“The U.S. government has shown that when it comes to penalties it would rather give airlines a slap on the financial wrist than shake up the airlines’ financial health,” he said.

U.S. Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal, both Democrats, said Southwest should provide passengers with cash rather than vouchers.

The agreement comes as the industry prepares for record holiday travel. About 2.8 million passengers are expected to fly per day for the Christmas and New Year holidays, up 16% from a year earlier, according to Airlines for America (A4A), the trade association representing major US carriers including Southwest. is more.

Some analysts said the fine was imposed so late that it is not expected to change the way airlines schedule their flights or at least run their operations during the holidays.

“If it’s being done for public relations purposes, I would argue there’s a benefit to it,” said Robert Mann, a former airline executive who now runs a consulting firm. “But it has no functional benefit in terms of controlling airline performance.”

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source