Record share of first-time buyers take out 35-year mortgage

A record share of borrowers are taking out mortgages longer than 35 years to get on the housing ladder, according to figures published just weeks after the Bank of England issued a warning over a rise in long-term loans.

More than one in five first-time buyers signed mortgage deals for a term of 35 years or longer in September, according to UK Finance.

This is the highest share since records began in 2005 and suggests more borrowers are signing up for lifetime loans as higher interest rates put pressure on households.

The data also shows that a record share of people getting on the property ladder took out mortgage loans for over 35s in September, with thousands of borrowers ready to borrow well into retirement to secure home loans Were.

UK Finance said 9 per cent of home movers opted for loans with terms longer than 35 years.

The share of first-time buyers taking out long-term mortgages for terms up to 40 years has doubled from 9 percent to more than 20 percent since the bank started raising interest rates in December 2021.

Policymakers have increased rates by 0.1 per cent to 5.25 per cent, leaving many households facing hundreds of pounds of extra interest payments every month.

HSBC launched mortgages with terms of up to 40 years for the first time this summer as borrowers struggled to reduce their monthly mortgage payments.

According to Halifax, the average age of a first-time buyer is now 32 and is even higher in London. According to Zoopla, homeowners also spend an average of eight years in their first property before moving in, meaning many borrowers are now on track to pay off their home loans in their 60s or 70s.

The data also shows how the traditional 25-year mortgage is no longer the norm. About 56 percent of mortgage loans taken out by first-time buyers are now for terms of 30 years or more, up by more than a third in 2017 and just 7 percent when records began in 2005.

The Bank of England will highlight the risks facing homeowners and landlords in its bi-annual financial stability report on Wednesday. In October it said the rise in 35-year mortgages meant more households were storing up financial pain for the future.

James Tach, head of analytics at UK Finance, said: “With rising interest rates and living cost pressures, higher house prices mean buyers are looking for ways to increase their affordability. Against this backdrop, the proportion of first-time buyers taking out long-term mortgages is expected to increase until 2023, although this trend appears to be slowing down.

Although borrowers benefit from an immediate reduction in monthly payments as they extend the loan over more years, this is more than offset by higher costs over the full life of the mortgage because the higher rate of interest applies to the loan over a longer period.

“Some borrowers facing higher interest rates have taken out mortgages with longer terms,” ​​the bank’s financial policy summary in October said.

For example, there has been a significant increase in the proportion of borrowers taking out mortgages for a term of 35 years or more.

“While longer mortgage terms and other forbearance measures may ease pressure on borrowers in the short term, they could increase debt burdens in the long term.”

The rising cost of borrowing is also putting pressure on other parts of the housing market, as homeowners also rely on cheap loans to purchase properties.

“High interest rates, combined with some structural factors, were also putting pressure on profitability in the buy-to-let sector, leading some landlords to sell up or pass on higher costs to tenants,” the Bank of England said. “

According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, private rents in October were on average 6.1 per cent higher than the same period in 2022.

The biggest increase was in Wales at 6.9 per cent, followed by London at 6.8 per cent. Data for Northern Ireland is only available through August, and shows an even higher rate of 9.6 percent.

The smallest increases were in the north east of England, where rents rose by 4.7 per cent.

This means that rent growth in every region in recent months has reached the highest level recorded on ONS data dating back to 2006.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com