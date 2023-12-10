Turntables under $250 make great gifts for record collectors who don’t have the ability to play , [+] his collection brad moon

This is a “special edition” of the record roundup. Instead of providing an update on the latest news in the world of turntables, record players and related accessories, this time I’ve put together a handy gift guide. Record sales continue to grow, but figures published earlier this year show that only 50% of American record buyers actually own a turntable or record player. This means there are a lot of record buyers out there who could really use some equipment to get their collection going. This is a gift giving opportunity!

This gift guide includes turntables priced under $250 – ideal for first-time forays into spinning vinyl. There are many more options out there (and some more capable versions that fall below the $250 threshold through sale pricing), but I stuck to the MSRP and only included a selection from the turntables I’ve reviewed. Not all of these were specifically reviewed forbesBut each was good enough to earn my recommendation.

Crosley C8 ($249.95)

Crosley C8 Turntable

First up is the Crosley C8. Known for its Instagram-friendly all-in-one record players, Crosley also offers a wide range of entry-level turntables. I haven’t published my review yet (look for it soon), but I have a sample of the Crosley C8 and it’s a great choice.

The C8 packs a chunky hardwood plinth wrapped in walnut veneer (the better to reduce vibration), an aluminum platter, isolated two-speed belt drive motor, and an integrated pre-amp to connect to virtually any audio system. There are facilities. It comes with the Audio Technica AT-3600 cartridge pre-installed, and the inclusion of adjustable counterweight, anti-skate controls, and a removable headshell provide the ability to upgrade the base configuration.

House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless ($249.99)

House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable

The best thing about the House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable is its unique look. This two-speed, belt drive turntable covers the basics, including an integrated pre-amp and an Audio Technica AT3600L cartridge. However, it also has useful additional features like USB output (for recording to PC) and Bluetooth streaming. What really makes it stand out from the pack is House of Marley’s focus on sustainability, which delivers an excellent visual punch with its use of reclaimed recycled materials, aluminum and a bamboo plinth.

Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT ($219)

Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT Turntable

Audio Technica is a well-known name in the world of vinyl. The company has been making turntables since the early 1960s and you’ll find its cartridges on most turntables in this price range. The AT-LP60XBT is a fully automatic, two-speed, belt drive turntable available in red or black. It features an Audio Technica moving magnet cartridge with a switchable pre-amp, aluminum platter, Bluetooth output and, of course, a replaceable ATN3600L diamond stylus.

Electrohome Montrose Record Player + McKinley Powered Bookshelf Speaker ($199.99)

Electrohome Montrose + McKinley Combo Record Player and Active Bookshelf Speaker

The Electrohome Montrose + McKinley combo offers a complete, compact audio system for under $200. This vintage-inspired design includes a two-speed record player with an Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge, paired with 30W active speakers and a remote control, all clad in a warm teak look on MDF. I reviewed this system last year and thought it was great value for someone who is just joining records and is short on space.

Sony PS-LX310BT ($249.99)

Sony PS-LX310BT Turntable

The Sony PS-LX310BT makes an impression as an ultra-modern, minimalist turntable that looks far more expensive than its $249.99 price tag. It features auto-play, Bluetooth connectivity, an integrated pre-amp (with a 3-step gain switch for enhanced sound control), and an aluminum platter.

Fluence RT81 ($249.99)

Fluence RT81 Turntable

Finally we have the Fluence RT81. This is the turntable that drew me into the record world back in 2016 when Fluence asked me to test one out – my record collection was long overdue, so I headed to my local record store to pick up some vinyl to play. But had to go! Eight years later, and that record collection has grown to nearly 350 albums…

I thought the Fluence RT81 was an excellent value in 2016 and there’s an even stronger case for it today. Despite inflation, Fluence has kept the RT81 priced below $250. It’s not just stopping at the pricing, the features of this turntable continue to compete with those that cost significantly more – you’re getting a lot of turntable for your money. The listing includes an MDF plinth with a choice of finishes including genuine walnut veneer, an aluminum platter and S-type tonearm, adjustable counterweight and tracking (allowing for future cartridge upgrades) and a switchable pre-amp with gold-plated connectors. Is.

The RT 81 is also equipped with an Audio Technica AT95E cartridge. This cartridge features an elliptical diamond stylus that is a class above the AT-3600 and is suitable for beginner turntables.