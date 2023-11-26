Record Roundup Volume 24: New See-Through Turntables

Transparent turntables including Sweden’s Transparent transparent

Welcome to the 24th edition of Record Roundup, my regular feature on all things vinyl. While I’ll touch on a few items of interest this month, the stars of the show are a pair of brilliant, transparent turntables from Pro-Ject and Transparent.

transparent turntable

Swedish audio brand Transparent has made a bit of a name for itself by selling transparent speakers, in which the drivers, amp and wiring are completely visible. Thus the name… Now the company has turned its attention to the turntable market: Transparent Turntable!

Transparent turntable with tempered glass. transparent

This two-speed, belt-drive turntable is built to complement a transparent speaker—though it will work with just about any other audio system thanks to the built-in phono stage and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. Made from tempered glass and aluminum (available in black or white), the transparent turntable is equipped with the Ortofon OM5E cartridge. You can buy one of these directly from Transparent for $1,300 or pair it with a Transparent speaker for a 20% bundle discount.

Pro-Ject Perspective Final Edition Suspended Turntable

Made in Europe, limited edition Pro-Ject Perspective Final Edition Suspended Turntable Project

What are the chances of two new transparent turntables being released around the same time?

Pro-Ject is also enticing TT buyers with the Perspective Final Edition Suspended Turntable. It features a unique design with a one-piece carbon tonearm and a die-cast aluminum platter mounted on a sub-chassis that floats on springs above the main plinth, reducing vibration. The plinth is made of clear acrylic and it is equipped with height-adjustable spike metal legs. Overall, this monster of a turntable tips the scales at 17.6 pounds.

A limited edition of only 400 units, the Pro-Ject Perspective Final Edition Suspended Turntable with Sumiko Rainier cartridge is priced at $1499.

ToneOptic RPM Record Storage

ToneOptic RPM Record Storage System Tonoptic

In Record Roundup Volume 12, I wrote about the premium, handcrafted record storage/showcase solution offered by ToneOptic – starting at $3,750. The company is back after “two years of ongoing feedback from the community and intensive R&D.”

The new Tonoptic RPM with a 90-degree rotating design is being offered as a modular solution that can be wall mounted or used on a flat surface. Tonoptic RPM still offers (literally) Revolutionary way to store and display your records, but this time the price is much more reasonable (although still very high). Available in black or white powder-coated aluminum, Tonoptic RPM units start at $325.

U-Turn Orbit Basic Turntable Review

The U-Turn Orbit Basic Turntable offers a minimalist profile and minimal features brad moon

In case you missed it, my latest review was the Orbit Basic Turntable from U-Turn Audio. Although solidly built, offering some nice components for its $249 price (including an Audio Technica AT91B cartridge), and delivering on its promise of easy setup, I’m not a fan of cost-cutting measures like building a cue lever in for $50. Was. Excessive. You can read my Orbit Basic review here.

vinyl me please record of the month

Please press STP number 4 from vinyl me brad moon

I’ve started incorporating the monthly offerings I receive from my membership with the record subscription service Vinyl Me Please. it is record roundup After all… the most recent record I received in the mail, as part of the “Rock” category subscription, was by Stone Temple Pilots. number 4,

This VMP-exclusive pressing features a black, gatefold album cover with the embossed logo and title on the front and very nice black and clear Cornetto vinyl. When STP’s fourth studio album with tracks including “Sour Girl” and “Down” was released in 1999, CD sales were only a year behind their 2000 peak. The records were antiquities. Although you couldn’t buy Number 4 on vinyl in 1999, it’s nice to have the option to see and hear this grunge era album in analog format today.

